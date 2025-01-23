Sponsors Paddy Power cut the winner to 16/1 (from 50s) for the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, a market currently topped by the 2024 winner Teahupoo at 11/8.

The improving five-year-old Rocky's Diamond, ridden to victory by Shane Fitzgerald, was regaining the winning thread having landed a Gowran handicap in October before finishing third to Home By The Lee in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Sent off a 5/1 chance in the Gowran Park Grade 2 over three miles, Declan Queally's representative was never too far off the early pace set by Maxxum and, after disputing the lead for most of the final circuit, toughed it out in testing conditions to see off eventual third Franciscan Rock before holding the fast-finishing runner-up Thedevilscoachman (28/1) by a length and a quarter.

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

“He was very good and jumped super,” said Fitzgerald.

“He got a little bit lonely in front and I got lit up a bit when Gavin (Brouder, on Franciscan Rock) came down my outside coming down the straight.

“He probably wasn’t as fluent jumping when he hit the front, but he just battled gamely the whole way to the line.

“He was just doing too much the whole time, but he was very game to the line.

“It was a savage training performance and there’s definitely more to come from this lad. He’s still only a baby, he’s only had a couple of runs.

“He just has an awful lot of ability. Hopefully they will keep me on him, but he definitely has a bright future.”

The Cheltenham Festival could be on the agenda now, with Queally adding: “He’s only five, clear-winded, great heart and stays forever – a brilliant horse.

“He has an entry in the Stayers’ Hurdle. He’s cool, doesn’t get overexcited so you wouldn’t rule it out. I think a better gallop would suit him, but he did well there off slow fractions.

“When he turned in I thought he would get swallowed up but he’s not a slow horse either. He was a bit of a fool as a younger horse, but he’s grown and he’s matured.

"He does things easily at home so it’s hard to know how good he’s going to be. He’s light-framed so we don’t kill him. Hopefully he’ll keep improving."