Gaelic Warrior sits top of the Anglo Irish Jumps Classification for 2025/26

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Gaelic Warrior has finished top of the Anglo Irish Jumps Classification for 2025/26 with a rating of 180.

The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old lined up in the Gold Cup for the first time this year and produced a blistering performance to defeat Jango Baie (168) by eight lengths under Paul Townend. He followed that up with an even more comprehensive victory in the Punchestown Gold Cup, getting the better of Fact To File (173), who had previously beaten Gaelic Warrior in February’s Irish Gold Cup, by 26 lengths. Gaelic Warrior's figure of 180 is the joint-highest end-of-season rating since Sprinter Sacre reached 188 in 2012/13.

Paul Townend celebrates on Il Etait Temps

The next best horse in the Chase Classification was Il Etait Temps, who achieved a rating of 174 following a season that included victory in the Champion Chase at both Cheltenham and Punchestown, while Kopek Des Bordes (161) was the leading novice chaser. Shay Quinn, Senior IHRB National Hunt Handicapper, said: “Willie Mullins and Paul Townend’s fairytale season saw them complete an extraordinary set of achievements, winning the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup at both Cheltenham and Punchestown, while also adding the Grand National to an unforgettable campaign. Yet for all those remarkable accomplishments, the 2025/26 season ultimately belonged to Gaelic Warrior. “What makes Gaelic Warrior even more remarkable is the breadth of his accomplishments. An Arkle winner over two miles, a John Durkan winner over two and a half miles, an Aintree Bowl winner over three miles, and now a Gold Cup winner over three miles and two furlongs up the demanding Cheltenham hill, he has shown a level of versatility rarely seen in the modern era. “Still only eight, Gaelic Warrior has time firmly on his side and every chance to establish himself as the outstanding staying chaser of his generation.” Lossiemouth and Teahupoo share top spot In the hurdles section, Lossiemouth finished joint-top with Teahupoo on a rating on 162. Susannah Ricci’s seven-year-old won all but one of her five outings last season, including the Champion Hurdles at Cheltenham and Punchestown. Teahupoo started his season strongly with Grade 1 successes in the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse and the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown, before being beaten in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham won by Home By The Lee (161). The Nicky Henderson-trained Old Park Star (155) was the leading novice hurdler in the Classification after an unbeaten four-run season which culminated with success in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Lossiemouth pulls well clear of her Champion Hurdle rivals