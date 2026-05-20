Gaelic Warrior sits top of the Anglo Irish Jumps Classification for 2025/26

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Gaelic Warrior has finished top of the Anglo Irish Jumps Classification for 2025/26 with a rating of 180.
The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old lined up in the Gold Cup for the first time this year and produced a blistering performance to defeat Jango Baie (168) by eight lengths under Paul Townend.
He followed that up with an even more comprehensive victory in the Punchestown Gold Cup, getting the better of Fact To File (173), who had previously beaten Gaelic Warrior in February’s Irish Gold Cup, by 26 lengths.
Gaelic Warrior's figure of 180 is the joint-highest end-of-season rating since Sprinter Sacre reached 188 in 2012/13.
The next best horse in the Chase Classification was Il Etait Temps, who achieved a rating of 174 following a season that included victory in the Champion Chase at both Cheltenham and Punchestown, while Kopek Des Bordes (161) was the leading novice chaser.
Shay Quinn, Senior IHRB National Hunt Handicapper, said: “Willie Mullins and Paul Townend’s fairytale season saw them complete an extraordinary set of achievements, winning the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup at both Cheltenham and Punchestown, while also adding the Grand National to an unforgettable campaign. Yet for all those remarkable accomplishments, the 2025/26 season ultimately belonged to Gaelic Warrior.
“What makes Gaelic Warrior even more remarkable is the breadth of his accomplishments. An Arkle winner over two miles, a John Durkan winner over two and a half miles, an Aintree Bowl winner over three miles, and now a Gold Cup winner over three miles and two furlongs up the demanding Cheltenham hill, he has shown a level of versatility rarely seen in the modern era.
“Still only eight, Gaelic Warrior has time firmly on his side and every chance to establish himself as the outstanding staying chaser of his generation.”
Lossiemouth and Teahupoo share top spot
In the hurdles section, Lossiemouth finished joint-top with Teahupoo on a rating on 162.
Susannah Ricci’s seven-year-old won all but one of her five outings last season, including the Champion Hurdles at Cheltenham and Punchestown.
Teahupoo started his season strongly with Grade 1 successes in the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse and the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown, before being beaten in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham won by Home By The Lee (161).
The Nicky Henderson-trained Old Park Star (155) was the leading novice hurdler in the Classification after an unbeaten four-run season which culminated with success in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
Quinn added: "Having already proven herself in the mare’s division, Lossiemouth transitioned seamlessly into becoming the leading two-mile hurdler. She began the season with impressive Grade 1 victories at Punchestown and Leopardstown before overcoming a setback in the Irish Champion Hurdle to produce a brilliant performance in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.
"She rounded off her campaign with another top-level success at Punchestown, firmly establishing herself as the standout performer in the division. Remarkably, she has now amassed 11 Grade 1 victories and is still only a seven-year-old.”
Michael Harris, BHA Handicapper Team Leader (Hurdle), said: "While being no match for a deserving champion in Lossiemouth, second-season hurdlers The New Lion (160) and Alexei (158) both elevated themselves into Grade 1 company, with The New Lion's Aintree Hurdle performance securing him the top spot in the two-and-a-half-mile division.
“It was a below par year for the novice division with only five horses in the Classification, however it was pleasing to see that four of those were trained in Britain. The Supreme Novices' Hurdle has been rated as the best novice race of the season with Old Park Star (155), Sober Glory (153) and Mydaddypaddy (153) all bettering King Rasko Grey (151), and all three appeal as exciting prospects for next season.
“The leading novice stayer was also British-trained in the form of Harry Derham's Le Frimeur (150) who provided his trainer with a first Grade 1 success at Punchestown. This is the first British-trained horse to top the division since the Classification was split into three categories in 2018."
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