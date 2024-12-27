Solness sprang a 28/1 surprise in the Grade One Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown.

Last seen finishing a distant fourth behind Jonbon in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase, Joseph O’Brien’s charge worked his way to the front under JJ Slevin in the Leopardstown mist and was never headed from that point. Turning in it was clear he had all his rivals in trouble and a safe leap at the last sealed matters. Gaelic Warrior ran on to get the better of Marine Nationale in their private battle for second but he was three-and-three-quarters lengths adrift of the runaway winner at the line.

“I actually had this lad in the mile-and-a-half maiden at Dundalk last Friday!” said O’Brien. “Ground is important to him. I spoke to J J before and he felt that he’d go wide and find the driest strip of ground that he could find. He jumped fantastic and looked to be going very smooth all the way through the race.” The winner was supplemented for the race at a cost of €12,500 and O’Brien added: “I probably should have had him in it, to be honest, but the race closed before he ran very well in Navan in graded company. “Since then, he looked like he was competing at this level, so we had a discussion the other morning and I thought he could sneak into the first three – and he had to be third to get the money back. We said we’d take a chance and I’m delighted to win.”