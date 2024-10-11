Future Champions Festival Newmarket notes | Friday reaction and horses to follow

Graham Clark was our man on track at Newmarket for day one of the Future Champions Festival and he spoke to connections about some horses to follow.

The Betfred 1000 Guineas is now a race consigned to the history books, but trainer Charlie Appleby will be counting down the days until the 2025 renewal following the action at Newmarket on Friday. After unleashing Verse Of Love in the Godolphin Under Starters Orders Maiden Fillies’ Stakes the Newmarket handler then had his smile further broadened by Desert Flower slamming her rivals in the Group One bet365 Fillies’ Mile. But the Godolphin handler was not the only one leaving the Rowley Mile dreaming of what is to come in 2025. Ed Walker has enjoyed many notable victories with fillies over the years and he hopes Troia can continue plying her trade at pattern race level after her effort in the Group Three Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes. Arriving on the back of a maiden success over six furlongs at Newbury in July the daughter of Kingman took the step up an extra furlong in her stride to finish an eye-catching fourth much to the delight of the Lambourn handler. Walker said: “I thought it was a really good second run of her career. She was just a bit green as we wanted to be a bit more positive on her. “She was a bit inexperienced to go at that Group class tempo, but she ran on well and has improved a lot. She is a nice filly that probably wants faster ground and a mile. “She handled the track well and if she does well over the winter then why not come back for the Nell Gwyn.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Only one unbeaten record was going to remain intact following the conclusion of the bet365 Fillies’ Mile with four of the seven strong field yet to taste defeat. While it was jubilation for Desert Flower and her connections it was the opposite feeling for Ralph Beckett team after the previously unbeaten Tabiti trailed in fifth. However, while it was not to be on this occasion for the Kingman filly, who arrived on the back of a maiden win on the July Course and victory in the Group Three Dick Poole Fillies Stakes at Salisbury, connections remain confident she is still a top class performer in the making. Joseph Tuite, assistant trainer, said: “She is definitely not a filly to give up on. Rossa (Ryan, jockey) was never happy from flagfall. I would say today it was more so the ground than the track. “She got away with the ground at Salisbury as it was a far lesser race and this was a quality race. “The trip was okay for her and she will have her day in the sun. I’d say her connections will still be thinking of a Guineas with her.” James Tate is on the lookout for a Group race flag bearer for next season and he could have found the answer in Kullazain judging by his effort in the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes. While having plenty to find in the form book on his Group Three debut the son of Hello Youmzain demonstrated he was far better than his 25/1 price tag. Making just his third start Kullazain did not look out of place on his pattern race bow when finishing third in the five furlong contest to hint at a sign of things to come next year. Tate said: “He ran a great race. To be honest he is a horse with lots of potential that is massively unfurnished. I thought this might be a step too soon but when you get to the end of the season you have to roll the dice. “He didn’t really handle the track, and he would have probably wanted the ground a shade slower, but we are really excited for next year. “There is a Listed race at Chantilly in 10 days time, but we selected this race and I would say that is likely to be it for the year. “We’ve had a few nice sprinters over the years and I hope this is another.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!