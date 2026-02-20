Fun Fun Fun beaten by Blue Las at Exeter | Race report & replay

The Willie Mullins-trained Irish raider Fun Fun Fun was sent off at just 2/5 as she faced just two rivals in the three-mile contest, with Blue Las taking the field along from Della Casa Lunga in the early exchanges. Fun Fun Fun wasn’t overly fluent at the first few chases, but soon warmed to her task as she was hunted round under Paul Townend.

Della Casa Lunga attempted to inject some pace into the race coming down the hill for the first time but her two rivals were always in close attendance and it was then Blue Las’s turn to try and get the market leader off the bridle by injecting some pace turning for home.

Several fluent leaps followed for the mount of Dylan Johnston, in stark contrast to Fun Fun Fun who was much more ponderous at her obstacles. She got to within a length of the Neil Mulholland-trained winner, but that was as good as it got, and it was the 10/3 second-favourite who was strongest at the line.