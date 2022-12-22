Man On The Spot has a race-by-race guide and selections for Friday's action at Meydan.

2.00 Most of these have been very disappointing but a return to Turf can see LAKE CAUSEWAY, still a maiden after 18 starts, finally get off the mark as he was only beaten a short-head over track and trip in February. Act Of Reason has produced his best form on Dirt while Yukon Star's best runs in the UK came on Polytrack and Tapeta. Abshrek was beaten eight lengths when placed over track and trip three weeks ago but Act Of Reason was only beaten a neck in a Jebel Ali handicap last time.

2.35 Mouser had shown virtually nothing until coming with a late run to score over a mile at Abu Dhabi last week for which he's been raised 8lb. Fourth-placed DESERT DESTINATION must have a realistic chance of reversing the form on these terms over this longer trip as he was finishing well but Lost Gold, who finished mid-division, looks held. Untold Secret has eight victories to his credit, all but one on Dirt, and hasn't raced on Turf since 2017. Razeen Dubai showed a bit more dash when upped to a mile here last month but was well beaten on his only Turf start. 3.10 Godolphin invariably have one lined up for this classic trial but Deep Thoughts only looked moderate in the UK. Asawer caught the eye three weeks ago though stable companion AWASEF tracked the clear leader Here We Are over 6f here last month before smoothly moving into the lead inside the final furlong and powering away. She'll be suited by the extra and can remain unbeaten. The latter went one better three weeks ago when Home From Home was beaten just over two lengths into second. Jewel Genie Lamp, a winner on Turf in Uruguay, is Southern-hemisphere-bred so has extra to carry.

Patrick Mullins on Galopin des Champs & Appreciate It, their festive team and Davy Russell tribute

3.45 The three-year-old True Accolade started favourite in all four starts for Godolphin in the UK but disappointed after winning a Windsor novices' event. Act Of Wisdom completed a hat-trick in the UK in 2020 but was too high in the weights here last winter. Qareeb didn't appear to stay 1m3f last time after scoring over shorter and this is further but AL NAYYIR (NAP) made a winning reappearance last month and didn't get going until it was all over next time. Doug Watson's charge can get back on the winning trail though Grand Dubai was in winning form at this time last year and will be better for his recent return. 4.20 Ajuste Fiscal had done well without winning after arriving from Uruguay before an emphatic victory in a handicap a fortnight ago. Stable companion Atletico El Culano, a Group 1 winner in Uruguay, is the pick of stable jockey Jose Da Silva while First Constitution, a Listed winner at Belmont for Todd Pletcher, has his first start for new connections. For The Top beat REMORSE four lengths to win this last year having had a warm-up run at Abu Dhabi and takes the same route. He was tackling Grade 1 company later as was the runner-up, who did much the better of the pair and looks the one to beat. The three-year-old Bendoog made an impressive comeback here three weeks ago and has the scope to make his mark in better company.