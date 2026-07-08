Friday ITV Racing Tips: Best Value Bets for Newmarket & York on July 10

Log-in for free with your Sporting Life Plus, Sky Bet, Paddy Power or Betfair account to read the latest Value Bet preview ahead of Newmarket and York on Friday.
- The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.
- Value Bet tips are now available to logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus.
- Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 185.14pts in profit.