French raider Il Est Francais ready to go for King George challenge

Noel George is optimistic a return to Kempton Park will see Il Est Francais bounce back to his best in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.

The six-year-old produced a scintillating display when winning the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase over the same course and distance 12 months ago, but heads back across the Channel next week on something of a recovery mission after being pulled up on his most recent appearance at Auteuil. Despite the doubts, several bookmakers reported significant support for Il Est Francais in the King George betting on Wednesday (into a general 5/1) and joint-trainer George has confirmed his intended participation in the Boxing Day showpiece following a pleasing workout earlier this week. George, who trains Il Est Francais in partnership with Amanda Zetterholm, said: “The plan is very much that he’ll be coming over. He worked well on Tuesday and scoped clean afterwards. He’s due to school tomorrow (Friday), but the horse is in great form. “He burst a blood vessel last time. There was no particular reason for that and ever since the race he has been working well. Everything has been clean on that perspective and we’re looking forward to coming over. “He’s done it (burst blood vessels) a couple of times, but I think Kempton he loves, he was very impressive there last year and I think on a flat track and good ground at a place where he’s performed well before, it’s very exciting.”

