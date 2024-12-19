French raider Il Est Francais ready to go for King George challenge

Noel George is optimistic a return to Kempton Park will see Il Est Francais bounce back to his best in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.
The six-year-old produced a scintillating display when winning the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase over the same course and distance 12 months ago, but heads back across the Channel next week on something of a recovery mission after being pulled up on his most recent appearance at Auteuil.
Despite the doubts, several bookmakers reported significant support for Il Est Francais in the King George betting on Wednesday (into a general 5/1) and joint-trainer George has confirmed his intended participation in the Boxing Day showpiece following a pleasing workout earlier this week.
George, who trains Il Est Francais in partnership with Amanda Zetterholm, said: “The plan is very much that he’ll be coming over. He worked well on Tuesday and scoped clean afterwards. He’s due to school tomorrow (Friday), but the horse is in great form.
“He burst a blood vessel last time. There was no particular reason for that and ever since the race he has been working well. Everything has been clean on that perspective and we’re looking forward to coming over.
“He’s done it (burst blood vessels) a couple of times, but I think Kempton he loves, he was very impressive there last year and I think on a flat track and good ground at a place where he’s performed well before, it’s very exciting.”
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Il Est Francais is a 6/1 chance with the sponsors, who make Dan Skelton’s Betfair Chase runner-up Grey Dawning the 7/2 favourite.
George, though, has reason to view his charge as the “standout horse” in the line-up.
“It is an open race and on track form I think that we’re the standout horse. Obviously we disappointed last time, but I think if he can reproduce what he did last year then I think we’re going there with a winning chance, I’d say,” he added.
“These horses are not machines and certain things can cause disappointment, but the horse seems in great form, we know he likes the track and we’re looking forward to the challenge.
“The King George is the standout race of the Christmas period and to go there with a live chance is very exciting.”
The George-Zetterholm team will have a second string to its bow in the King George, with Il Est Francais set to be joined by stablemate General En Chef.
Last season’s French Gold Cup third finished fourth in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on his British debut last month and George feels King George odds of 100/1 underestimate his ability.
“For a first run over British style fences in a very competitive handicap, I think he ran a blinder at Newbury,” he said.
“He didn’t quite see out the three-mile-two, it’s a very long straight at Newbury, Kempton is a lot easier finish and I think we’ll ride him even more patiently.
“I think he adapted well to the fences and I’m going to put the hood back on him. We took it off him after he refused to race one day, but I think that maybe putting it back on will really help him see out his race hopefully.
“I think he’s got a great place chance. No matter what race he runs in he travels into it very strongly so I think he can outrun his odds definitely.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.