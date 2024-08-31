French racing preview ParisLongchamp and Deauville analysis

Graeme North previews Sunday's card at ParisLongchamp before looking back on last week's Deauville action.

The return of racing to ParisLongchamp this weekend is a timely reminder that the Arc is only six weekends away. This Sunday’s card is a pale imitation of the fare the track will host on Arc weekend but there are couple of Group 3 contests and three Listed races starting with the Prix d’Arenberg for two-year-olds over five furlongs which has attracted six runners. Timeform’s top-rated horse is Archie Watson’s Aesterius, a typically expensive Wathnan Breeze-Up purchase who has won two of his four starts, including the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown, and found only Big Mojo too good last time in the 15-runner Molecomb Stakes. He’s unlikely to have things all his own way, however, as Irish raider Treasure Isle and the home-trained filly La Samana are rated (by Timeform) within 3lb of him while Miss Lamai, one of two Karl Burke-trained runners, is only another 1lb inferior. So far as I can ascertain, Aidan O’Brien has never saddled a runner in the Prix d’Arenberg, but the race looks a good fit for Treasure Isle who finished fourth in the G3 Anglesey Stakes two runs back before running another career best winning a Listed race at the Curragh last time when dropped back to five furlongs. La Samana seemed to benefit from cheekpieces and the drop to five furlongs when winning a Listed race at Deauville last time, but the horse who chased her home there, Shamrock Breeze, finished nearly six lengths behind Treasure Isle next time. Queen Mary fourth Miss Lamai makes a quick reappreance after finishing sixth in the Lowther and will appreciate the drop to five furlongs while Englemere (14th in the Qeen Mary) turned in a much-improved effort in the St Hugh’s Stakes at Newbury last time and has another chance to confirm form with the runner-up that day Kaadi who completes the field. Shamarkand can strike The other pattern race, the Prix Gerald de Geoffre (formerly the Prix de Lutece) has attracted an even smaller field with just five going to post and no British interest. On form the race looks a straight match between Shamarkand and Hamavi. The latter is rated 7lb superior according to official ratings but there would seem to me to be much less than that between them. Hamavi has won Listed races at ParisLongchamp and Clairefontaine either side of a fourth place finish behind Bright Picture in the G2 Prix Eugene Adam while Shamarkand has been kept to quieter waters so far but has won his last three races including a Listed affair at Vichy last time. The form of that ready win has already been franked with the third home Colombus (who reopposes here) having scored in Listed company at Deauville since admittedly under different tactics while the fourth home Darling Darling also showed improved form next time out in the Prix Minerve. That said, Hamavi’s last piece of form has also been franked with the unfortunate runner-up that day, Go Daddy, going on to finish second in the Geoffrey Freer. Official ratings also give Kalet a very similar chance to Colombus which is slightly puzzling given Colombus won their latest meeting by a length and three quarters and was a comfortable winner too for all he dictated. My preference is for Shamarkand who is by Harzand from a late-developing Aga Khan family and promises to be very well suited by the step up in trip.

O'Brien double-handed in Joubert The first of the Listed races, the Prix Joubert over 2800m for three-year-olds who haven’t won a G2 since April 1 this year, has drawn plenty of runners as Listed races in France tend to do. Aidan O’Brien runs both Mother Nature (choice of Ryan Moore) who was second in the G3 Give Thanks Stakes at Cork in the middle of August when running as if this sort of trip might unlock further improvement, and Lily Hart who finished one place behind her there. Ireland is also represented by Lady Doris (Donnacha O’Brien) and Comic Book (Jessica Harrington) but they both have a bit to find (Comic Book had everything in her favour when well placed throughout in the Prix Minerve last time) but a bigger danger to the O’Brien pair is surely posed by Simon & Ed Crisford’s progressive Fairy Glen who won her first two races of the season and then finished third on her turf debut upped to Listed level in the Chalice Stakes at Newmarket last time. She’ll surely be more at home on this flatter track and much better suited too by this longer distance unsurprisingly given that her dam was a winner over two miles, so should go well. That said, the home-trained Le Combat Continue won’t be a pushover. She was second in a Listed race here in June and then did well to finish second in the Prix Minerve last time when set a vast amount to do. The longer distance remains something of a question mark, however. Higher power for De Bromhead The second Listed race, the Prix de Liancort, is another confined to three-year-old fillies, this time over 2100m. The seemingly perennially unlucky Rock’N Swing is Timeform’s top rated, and she deserves to win a race at this level having found herself either too far back or badly drawn (or both) in her last three races including the French 1000 Guineas and French Oaks. Whether this 2100m is her ideal trip, particularly if she gets a strong pace to chase, is a moot point, however, and though French Oaks sixth Bubble Gum and Prix Melisand second Happy Saxon are respected, Henry de Bromhead’s Higher Leaves looks an interesting runner. She hasn’t been seen since the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot where she was drawn widest, raced in last place and then made some brief headway widest of all round the home turn, but she was in the firing line throughout in the G3 Blue Wind before that before ultimately finding herself on the wrong part of the track. De Bromhead’s string are in fine form, and she might go under the radar. The final Listed event, the Prix de la Cochere, has attracted two British-trained runners in the shape of Sirona (David Menuisier) and Stop The Cavalry (Ralph Beckett). Sirona needs to bounce back from a modest effort in the Valiant Stakes at Ascot last time but would just about be the form pick on her two previous efforts including second place in the John of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock. Stop The Cavalry needs to find some improvement but could easily do that. She was drawn widest of all when sixth in the Oak Tree at Goodwood last time and so found herself bringing up the rear before finding trouble in the home straight. She’s never raced beyond seven furlongs but the mile here shouldn’t be an issue given she’s by Lope de Vega and her dam won at an extended mile and a quarter. Mountain Song and Secretive, both of whom have been placed in listed races in France this year, look the best of the home opposition.

