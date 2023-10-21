French monster Big Rock stars on the Frankie Dettori undercard, the latest mile star in the Head dynasty

Our Ben Linfoot was tasked with reporting on the rest of Champions Day (without Frankie Dettori) and he witnessed a monstrous performance in the QEII.

Big Rock saves the day “I’ll write the Frankie Dettori piece, you do the best of the rest,” says Dave Ord, boss, long-time colleague and former friend. Thanks for that, mate. This is like writing a history of heavyweight boxing without Muhammaad Ali. A countdown of British chart toppers without The Beatles. For the sensational story of Frankie’s final-day double head here. Outside the media centre I can still hear the echoing chants of ‘ohhhh Frankie Dettori, ohhhh Frankie Dettori’. He couldn’t could he? He could, and of course he did, the final roar of the crowd to almost will King Of Steel home coming from the drawer marked ‘Absolute Spine Tinglers’. Not even the aftermath of Storm Babet could spoil proceedings, a wet and wild day at Ascot contributing to the football-like atmosphere. And while the switch to the inner hurdles track ensured we had some tremendous finishes on the round course, the testing straight track threw Champions Day punters into a carnival of the unpredictable. Art Power landed the Champions Sprint at 40/1, The Gatekeeper won the Balmoral at 25/1, but straight track performance of the day goes to Big Rock, a 5/1 chance who simply pulverised a deep field into submission in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes for France. Out the back with the washing were Paddington, a four-time Group 1 winner, the 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean, under a Mr L Dettori, Nashwa, a daughter of Frankel who has won three Group 1 contests herself. They were never in it. And while you cannot argue against the fact that they seriously underperformed in the conditions, they were also outplayed by a mud-loving machine who came of age under an ecstatic Aurelien Lemaitre. “That was very easy,” said the jockey, who got pelters for his ride on Blue Rose Cen at Glorious Goodwood. While that was a trickier assignment, this was point and shoot stuff, the son of Rock Of Gibraltar powering his way to an awesome front-running success. At one point he was eight lengths clear, at the line it was six, the result never looking in doubt after the first quarter mile.

Big Rock was brilliant in the QEII

While Ord waxes lyrical about a certain career coming to a close, Big Rock is another early signpost in the fledgling operation run by Christopher Head. The 37-year-old from Chantilly has been bred for the job, of course, being the son of Freddy Head, who rode and then trained some exceptional milers in Miesque, Goldikova, Charm Spirit and Solow, but he is making the most of his opportunity, this his fifth Group 1 winner after the four recently collected by the aforementioned Blue Rose Cen. Charm Spirit and Solow both won the QEII for Head’s father, towards the end of his own brilliant training career, and when the latter won in 2015 he said: “Solow is a brilliant horse, a tough miler who can stay. He is not the sort of miler who needs to be hidden and come with a late burst. He has a lot of stamina.” You could say exactly the same things about Big Rock. Head junior sheltered under a dark blue Royal Ascot umbrella in the winners’ enclosure, but he’d already been caught in the shower and the rain dripped off his grey overcoat. “This horse is the pinnacle of the breeding system,” he said, hands in pockets, and it’s hard to think of a better son or daughter of Rock Of Gibraltar, a horse who won the St James’s Palace Stakes at this track, amongst a golden run, 21 years ago. The Rock retired at three after bowing out when second at the Breeders’ Cup. It remains to be seen if Big Rock stays in training, but it’s with hope that he does. The Head family have overseen some of the greatest milers in turf history and after today’s performance he deserves the chance to prove this wasn’t some sort of freakish piece of opportunism. Like Cassius Clay and John, Paul, George and Ringo, he might just be something out of the ordinary. Yorkshire, Yorkshire!

Art Power battles back to beat Kinross