French Dynamite proves best at Punchestown

Mouse Morris’ nine-year-old was second in the Grade Two PWC Champion Chase at Gowran 11 days ago and made his fitness tell to come home ahead of Minella Indo by two and a quarter lengths at 7/2, with Hewick back in third.

Race favourite Conflated parted company with Jack Kennedy when sprawling on landing after the first fence, with French Dynamite and Minella Indo taking up the early running.

French Dynamite had a length advantage going over the last and pulled away from Minella Indo on the run-in to win by an eased-down two and a quarter lengths under Mark Walsh, with Hewick unable to pick up the leaders and finishing four and half lengths adrift in third.

Morris said: “The horses seem to be back in form, and I was hoping the fact that he was fit would help.

“I asked Mark to be very handy and Conflated going at the first was a help, but that’s racing.

“The fact that he gets the three miles opens up a lot of other options. We’ll see how he comes out of this and what the lads want to do.

“He won’t go on bottomless ground, but I think he’ll go on soft.”