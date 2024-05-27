French Derby: Ghostwriter on target

Clive Cox’s Newmarket fourth is one of 21 colts left in the French Derby and he has been buoyed by how the horses who finished in his vicinity in the race won by Notable Speech ran at the weekend.

The Richard Hannon pair of Rosallion and Haatem, second and third at HQ, dominated the Irish Guineas on Saturday, while Kevin Ryan’s Inisherin, who led for a long way before fading into sixth, lowered the colours of Vandeek in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock.

“I’m very pleased indeed with him, he’s had a healthy timeframe between the Guineas and this weekend,” said Cox.

“He’s pleased me very much indeed and the form of the Guineas has worked out brilliantly, with Kevin’s horse winning as well as Richard’s two finishing first and second in Ireland, so we’re very happy.