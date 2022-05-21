Willie Mullins saddled three runners in his bid for his sixth victory in the French Champion Hurdle, but Klassical Dream was the only one of his trio to be involved at the business end, with Tornado Flyer and Kemboy both well held.

Given a patient ride by Paul Townend, Klassical Dream crept closer to the leaders exiting the back side of the track and although staying on strongly into second in the home straight, was still well adrift of the ready winner at the finish.

Mullins was pleased with the runner-up’s effort and told Sky Sports Racing: “Klassical Dream, possibly with a hot day and the hood on him, it was too much and I think he didn’t want to race, he was too relaxed. I think the heat with the hood was too much and it took Paul a long time to wind him up and he stayed on well to be second behind a very good winner.”

The winner confirmed the form of his win in the Prix Leon Rambaud last month by finishing ahead of stablemate and defending champion L’Autonomie for the second successive race.