The brilliant Blue Rose Cen shone in the closing stages en route to victory in the Emirates Poule D'Essai Des Pouliches - the French 1000 Guineas.
Trained by Christopher Head - part of the great French training dynasty - the daughter of Churchill was a champion two-year-old, winning four times last year including at the highest level in the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac, and certainly hasn't disappointed at three.
She won the recognised Classic trial, the Prix de la Grotte, in good style from Lindy last month and returned to the same Longchamp course and distance to put in a devastating display, quickening stylishly under Aurelien Lemaitre to readily justify 5/6 favouritism.
Lindy (15/2) once again followed her home in second, while third went the way of 20/1 chance Sauterne.
The Aidan O'Brien-trained Never Ending Story was second in the market on the back of her seasonal reappearance success over seven furlongs, but she didn't have the pace to mount a strong enough challenge from the back of the field when it mattered in the home straight and she could only run on for fifth under Ryan Moore.
Head told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m lucky enough to have a good horse to go into a Classic race and she is brilliant.
“It’s been a dream for me to train her, all throughout the season as a two-year-old and now at three.
“I’m speechless as you dream about winning these races and when it happens you’re a bit surprised.
“Everything had been done to go into the race and I’m very happy this plan worked well.”
Betfair and Paddy Power make Blue Rose Cen one of three 3/1 co-favourites for the Prix de Diane (French Oaks), along with Pensee Du Jour and Running Lion. Sky Bet also go 3/1 from 5s.
“We have been seeing her change tactics and being able to wait, so I can’t wait to see that over a further distance,” Head added.
“That (Prix de Diane) is the idea. Aurelien said she’s a star.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org