Trained by Christopher Head - part of the great French training dynasty - the daughter of Churchill was a champion two-year-old, winning four times last year including at the highest level in the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac, and certainly hasn't disappointed at three.

She won the recognised Classic trial, the Prix de la Grotte, in good style from Lindy last month and returned to the same Longchamp course and distance to put in a devastating display, quickening stylishly under Aurelien Lemaitre to readily justify 5/6 favouritism.

Lindy (15/2) once again followed her home in second, while third went the way of 20/1 chance Sauterne.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Never Ending Story was second in the market on the back of her seasonal reappearance success over seven furlongs, but she didn't have the pace to mount a strong enough challenge from the back of the field when it mattered in the home straight and she could only run on for fifth under Ryan Moore.