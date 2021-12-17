Top pundit and ex-jockey Fran Berry nailed a 7/2 winner with his sole midweek selection - he now turns his attention to tonight's Dundalk action.
2pts win Sunwalk in 6.30 Dundalk at 9/4 (bet365)
1pt e.w. Raamez in 7.00 Dundalk at 9/2 (BetVictor, Betway 1/5 1,2,3)
Two bets at Dundalk this evening and I'm quite keen to back Gordon Elliott's RAAMEZ each-way in the Happy Christmas From All At Dundalk Stadium.
He was a ready winner over this course and distance at the start of the month, which was his Dundalk debut.From a wide draw, he showed good gate speed, travelled well all the way, really picked up and was quite an impressive winner at the line.
He has gone up 7lb for that and he's in a higher grade today but I think we may not have seen the best of this horse, who had winning form in France.
His previous two runs for Elliott were quite interesting too. In Laytown he was an unlucky loser in that the winner, Limit Long, got far too much rope on the day, and his Tipperary run over hurdles is worth a look as he looked to be going really easily when unseating at the third-last hurdle.
While he was a big price last time, there's enough in those previous efforts to show it wasn't a fluke and there should be more to come.
I'm happy to take on Freescape who may have doubts at the trip, and Bowerman who has been out of form and is a bit more exposed.
This could be the sweet spot for Raamez and with the nine runners, at the current odds, he's definitely one I want to be with.
Rolling back one race and SUNWALK is the bet against the well-backed Moshammer in the BetVictor Loyalty Club Maiden.
He was even-money favourite when only fourth over 10 furlongs here last time and on the face of it that was a bit disappointing, but I do this the effort can be upgraded.
It was Sunwalk's first run for nearly four months and he did far too much in front over that trip, facing into quite a strong headwind on what was a pretty wild night. It paid to sit with a bit of cover on the night and I think he paid the price for being exposed having left from an early stage.
I'm not sure he really gets that trip anyway and dropping down to a mile today, with the promising Jake Coen taking 7lb off in the saddle, looks a good move.
Stall 13 is the one obvious negative but in a maiden I'm prepared to take my chance at the odds as he's a lot of things going for him.
Published at 1010 GMT on 17/12/21
