Andrew McLaren steps in for Ben Linfoot to provide his verdict on some of the key races at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

Racing tips: Wednesday January 1 1pt win Colonel Harry in 2.05 Cheltenham at 4/1 (General) 1pt win double Colonel Harry (2.05 Cheltenham) & Salver (3.15 Cheltenham) at 16/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The first ITV race of 2025 kicks off with a slightly underwhelming turnout with just five runners declared for the Betfair Handicap Chase over 3m 1f 56y, but there’s quality if not quantity on show with Coral Gold Cup runner-up Broadway Boy topping the weights and I’m in no rush to take him on at the head of the market. He ran a cracker at Newbury and the form already has a strong look to it with Victtorino (third) and Henry’s Friend (fifth) winning their next starts. We know he goes well at this track, will appreciate the softening ground (rain forecast), and a 2lb rise in the weights is unlikely to stop him going one better in what looks a weaker race than last time. The Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase at 2.05 is a more attractive betting heat with December Gold Cup winner Gemirande back for more. He’s returned better than ever this season, bolting up at Ascot on his return before following up over this course and distance last time, and he seems sure to go well again for the all-conquering Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch team. However, I’m not convinced it was a vintage renewal of the December Gold Cup, with the Paddy Power Gold Cup one-two Il Ridoto and Ga Law, among others, failing to give their running, and he’s been bumped up to a career high mark of 144 now, 16lb higher than which he began the campaign. The rain forecast on Tuesday evening and throughout racing would raise further concerns for his chances too, with each of his five wins in this country coming on ground described as either ‘good’ or 'good to soft’ by Timeform, so I’m happy look beyond him. I’ll be watching Broadway Boy with a keen interest earlier in the card as I’m sticking with the Coral Gold Cup form and backing COLONEL HARRY here after he shaped miles better than his finishing position of 11th suggests in the Newbury feature.

Upped significantly in trip, he was dropped out initially but raced with the choke out in the first part of the race, finding himself in the lead after just the fifth fence, but he jumped and travelled as well as anything before his stamina gave way in the closing stages. The fact he was still bang there two out despite using up too much energy early on suggests there’s a big handicap in him off this mark and the return to two-and-a-half miles on testing ground will be perfect for him. Shakem Up'arry won this race last year after failing to get home in the old Hennessy and hopefully Colonel Harry can do the same.

Arguably the most interesting runner of the day is Golden Ace in the Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle at 3.15. The only horse in training who can claim the scalp of Gordon Elliott’s star mare Brighterdaysahead, she looks set for another productive campaign after her encouraging comeback at Ascot where she travelled through the race like the best horse at the weights and looked the most likely winner two from home before the lack of a recent outing told (hit 1.50 in running). She's weighted to reverse the form with her Ascot conqueror Lucky Place but there are reasons to believe she’ll be venerable again over this trip on testing ground on Wednesday. She’s a notably strong-travelling mare with plenty of boot, so a two-and-a-half mile slog won’t play to her strengths, and I imagine proven stayer Gowel Road will be wanting to turn this into a real stamina test from the front. I think Jeremy Scott’s mare will prove best back at two miles where she can utilise her speed. Gowel Road is weighted to go well after three consecutive second place finishes in competitive handicaps here off marks in the 140s and he could get an uncontested lead, but for all I can see him putting up a bold show from the front, he will probably find one or two too classy over this trip. One horse who will really thrive in these conditions is Gary Moore’s SALVER.