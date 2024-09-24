Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Newmarket and Haydock on Saturday

The Cambridgeshire at Newmarket is the big betting race this weekend and the plunge horse for this year’s renewal of this historic handicap has been the John & Thady Gosden-trained Roi de France.

It is a race that the Gosdens have a good record in and Roi de France could yet be another ‘group horse in a handicap’ so it is no surprise to see him well fancied having shaped particularly well on his handicap debut at Yarmouth last week.

Funnily enough, Roi de France was actually the subject of conversation with a colleague at the Timeform & Sporting Life golf day last week, and how he could be another Lord North, but he was a general 16/1 then, so I think we’ve missed the boat somewhat there.

There are a plethora of other horses you can make a strong case for in what is set to be another highly-competitive renewal, and the one I like at quite a big price is TOIMY SON.

He was a near-smart performer when trained in France, notably winning a Listed event over seven furlongs at Longchamp and, though it has taken a while for him to click for David Menuisier, he has found his feet this season and deservedly took advantage of a falling mark in the Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood.

Toimy Son had been shaping well over seven furlongs in the lead up to that success and he relished the return to a mile, getting a clear run down the outside in the straight but displaying a smart turn of foot to burst clear entering the final furlong.

His rider received a three-day suspension for careless riding as Toimy Son hung over to the far-side rail once clear, but he was always doing enough and certainly wasn’t stopping at the line.

He shaped quite a bit better than the bare result returned to the same course and distance last time, too, travelling well in rear and the last horse to come off the bridle but he got no run whatsoever. Toimy Son stayed on well to the line once in the clear, but the leaders had already flown and he was unable to threaten.

However, he confirmed himself still in top form, and would have almost certainly threatened the principals (some of which may reoppose here) with a clearer passage, so he still looks well treated from a mark of 95. The trip is a question mark, as this will be the first time he’ll have gone beyond a mile, but he shapes as though this extra furlong won’t be a problem, and there is also stamina on the dam’s side of his pedigree – she stayed a mile, while she is also related to several winners who got further, notably smart winner up to a mile and a half Change The World, and her dam was a winner over a mile and a quarter.

Strong-travelling types are often well suited by the demands of the Cambridgeshire, while hold-up performers also have a good recent record in the race, too. The draw will have an impact, but the forecast ground shouldn’t be a problem, and at around 40/1 he looks overpriced to me with William Buick pencilled in for the ride.