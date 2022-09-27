Chris Day has four early bets across Saturday's cards at Newmarket and Ascot.

Racing betting tips: Saturday October 1 1pt Get Shirty in 2.25 Ascot at 10/1 (Paddy Power & Betfair) 1pt Prosperous Voyage in 2.42 Newmarket at 6/1 (Coral) 1pt Rohaan in 3.00 Ascot at 5/1 (General) 1pt River Nymph in 3.36 Ascot at 11/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There’s an interesting betting card at Ascot on Saturday where the Group races might be a bit more open than the betting suggests and some very tight handicaps. The first four home from the seven furlong handicap at the last meeting reoppose in the big betting heat, the Peroni Nastro Azzurron Challenge Cup, with the winner Fresh chalked up as favourite in his hat-trick quest. It’s obviously possible to make a case for any of them with just half a length covering the quartet on that occasion and there’s unlikely to be much between them at Saturday’s weights.

If it’s Ascot in the autumn, though, the selection has to be RIVER NYMPH from the bang in-form Clive Cox stable, who won here twice as a three-year-old and took the Victoria Cup last season. He again ran well in this year’s version of that race in finishing third and then may have found the going at Royal Ascot a little quick when a respectable eighth. That last run signalled a definite return to form and he’s worth a punt at 12/1. Click here to back River Nymph with Sky Bet Charlie Appleby’s State Secret was trying Group company for the first time in York’s Sky Bet Great Voltigeur last time and, whilst he finished second, I did think the winner Deauville Legend, who is favourite for the Melbourne Cup, brushed him aside pretty easily and he’ll need to show a bit more speed in the Group Three Peroni Nastro Azzurro Cumberland Lodge Stakes. The two I quite like against him are Cresta, who turned Windsor’s August Stakes into a procession last time and seems to prefer ground with some give in it and the remarkable GET SHIRTY, who won the Copper Horse Handicap here in June before taking the Old Newton Cup at Haydock a few weeks later.

They’re a couple of the toughest handicaps of the season and his fifth in the Sky Bet Ebor from a poor draw from a mark of 110 was no lesser effort. He does have to bounce back after failing to stay behind Coltrane in the Doncaster Cup last time but if that effort hasn’t left a mark on him, I think 10/1 grossly underestimates his chance here. Click here to back Get Shirty with Sky Bet Creative Force clearly sets the form standard in the Group Three John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes over six furlongs and, with no penalties, looks the one to beat. The issue is he also has an entry over five furlongs on the card and I’m wondering if they want to sharpen him up with Champions Day in mind in a couple of weeks’ time so he may not even make the race. Al Suhail, a horse with loads of natural pace, would be interesting if deputising and Appleby pulled off a similar trick with Naval Crown in the Platinum Jubilee so knows the type of horse required although he also has a couple of entries at the weekend so cannot be recommended at this stage. This makes ROHAAN, a dual Wokingham winner, a strong play as he clearly loves the stiff track and ground with give in it so he’s potentially good value at 5/1 with no other entries. Click here to back Rohaan with Sky Bet Coolmore do not have any entries so Ryan Moore, who won on him in June, could come in for the ride and his price could collapse. The Group One action on Saturday comes in the form of Newmarket’s Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes where Saffron Beach will be on a recovery mission having finished second in Leopardstown’s Matron Stakes. She’s had a great season and a trip to the Breeders’ Cup may be in the offing but it’s quite a quick turnaround and I thought she could be vulnerable here as a mare who always gives herself a hard race.