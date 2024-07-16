Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Newbury and Market Rasen on Saturday

In the end he wasn’t given a hard time when finishing last of six behind Whistlejacket but he needs to bounce back very quickly.

Kevin Ryan’s charge picked up nicely to beat Gabaldon by half-a-length that day (Vinegaard a length-and-a-half away in fifth and now three pounds worse off) but bombed out in the July Stakes last week.

Amestis ran better than the finishing positions suggests when ninth in the Queen Mary at Ascot, Kaadi ran well in France last time for Karl Burke and is battle-hardened. Time For Sandals and Caburn are maiden winners and promising while It Ain’t Two came nicely clear of the rest when second in the Dragon Stakes at Sandown.

But at 12/1 the one I want on side is the teak-tough VIOLET LOVE.

This will be her seventh race and she’s won three of her last four, the only defeat in that sequence coming when trying to concede a stone to the winner, Selection, at Pontefract.

She was better than ever when beating Easy Lover at Ripon last time and will sit handy and run her race. She can quicken from the front end, stays further, gets weight from plenty and with Silvestre De Sousa already booked, a bold bid is anticipated.

Best bets from Market Rasen

Market Rasen stage a competitive summer jumping card and there look to be a couple of early bets.

First up is BOOMBAWN in the Unibet Summer Plate.

Dan Skelton’s charge picked up a valuable handicap hurdle at Kempton in March but was switched to chasing in May, winning at the first attempt at Warwick.

He’s run twice since, hitting the frame behind more experienced rivals at Cartmel and then chasing home subsequent winner Matterhorn in a four-runner race at Worcester.

He was doing all his best work at the finish that day, finding the test inadequate, and the stronger gallop on Saturday and bigger field will suit him. This looks to have been his target and he’s on the same mark. He's 14/1 with Bet365 and 10/1 general and those prices appeal.