Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Doncaster and Cheltenham on Saturday

David Ord is in the Weekend View hotseat this week and has a bet on both the Cheltenham and Doncaster cards.

Weekend View: Saturday January 24 1pt Riskintheground in the 13:15 at Cheltenham at 16/1 (General) 1pt Hyland in the 14:05 at Doncaster at 9/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The progressive Grande Geste and Deep Cave head the market for a tight renewal of the Virgin Bet Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster and it’s easy to make a case for both. The former is already a better chaser than he was a hurdler after only three starts and was well-backed when winning the Tommy Whittle at Haydock last time. He was clearly well ahead of the assessor that day although a 10lb hike will narrow that gap on Saturday. Deep Cave has won his last three for Christian Williams and was brave in the finish at Ascot last time when beating Leave Of Absence by a head. He’s only up 2lb and looks sure to run well again but back in fourth in Berkshire was HYLAND who looks the bet at this stage at 9/1.

Nicky Henderson’s charge’s was campaigned around the Randox Grand National last season and while he bombed out at Aintree, he looked one to be interested in for the big staying handicap chases this time around. It didn’t happen for him on his return to action at Cheltenham where he shaped with promise before finishing seventh in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. The handicapper dropped him 2lb before Ascot and he might have taken advantage of the generosity but for a shuddering mistake two out when making his challenge. He was still only beaten two-and-a-half lengths, is 2lb better off with the winner and running himself back into form. James Bowen is booked to ride and with a clear round this time, he looks sure to be in the mix. It's hard to argue that Jagwar doesn’t deserve to be favourite for the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase at Cheltenham but at 7/4 you need to be looking elsewhere at this stage, particularly as his yard still aren’t firing on all cylinders. Dan Skelton is and of his two entries, RISKINTHEGROUND is the most interesting. A winner at Ayr and Prestbury Park in the spring, he made a winning return to action in an intermediate chase at Newton Abbot in October.

