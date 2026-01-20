Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Doncaster and Cheltenham on Saturday

David Ord is in the Weekend View hotseat this week and has a bet on both the Cheltenham and Doncaster cards.
Weekend View: Saturday January 24
1pt Riskintheground in the 13:15 at Cheltenham at 16/1 (General)
1pt Hyland in the 14:05 at Doncaster at 9/1 (General)
The progressive Grande Geste and Deep Cave head the market for a tight renewal of the Virgin Bet Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster and it’s easy to make a case for both.
The former is already a better chaser than he was a hurdler after only three starts and was well-backed when winning the Tommy Whittle at Haydock last time. He was clearly well ahead of the assessor that day although a 10lb hike will narrow that gap on Saturday.
Deep Cave has won his last three for Christian Williams and was brave in the finish at Ascot last time when beating Leave Of Absence by a head.
He’s only up 2lb and looks sure to run well again but back in fourth in Berkshire was HYLAND who looks the bet at this stage at 9/1.
Nicky Henderson’s charge’s was campaigned around the Randox Grand National last season and while he bombed out at Aintree, he looked one to be interested in for the big staying handicap chases this time around.
It didn’t happen for him on his return to action at Cheltenham where he shaped with promise before finishing seventh in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.
The handicapper dropped him 2lb before Ascot and he might have taken advantage of the generosity but for a shuddering mistake two out when making his challenge. He was still only beaten two-and-a-half lengths, is 2lb better off with the winner and running himself back into form.
James Bowen is booked to ride and with a clear round this time, he looks sure to be in the mix.
It's hard to argue that Jagwar doesn’t deserve to be favourite for the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase at Cheltenham but at 7/4 you need to be looking elsewhere at this stage, particularly as his yard still aren’t firing on all cylinders.
Dan Skelton is and of his two entries, RISKINTHEGROUND is the most interesting.
A winner at Ayr and Prestbury Park in the spring, he made a winning return to action in an intermediate chase at Newton Abbot in October.
Since then he travelled well for a long way before not getting home in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury and shaped better than the finishing position suggests behind Matata back here on New Year’s Day.
On that occasion he had crept into contention when making a hash of the third last and found himself on the back foot from there. He’s down 2lb at the weekend and appeals as the sort who’s going to pop up in a race like this at some stage.
At 16/1, with any concerns over the softening of conditions factored into his odds, he looks a bet.
- Preview posted 14:20 GMT on 20/01/2026
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.