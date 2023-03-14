Check out our team's best bets for a mouthwatering opening day to the Cheltenham Festival.

1.30 High Definition (Phil Turner)

In truth, most who witnessed High Definition’s hairy jumping during the early part of his hurdling debut would hardly have marked him down as “banker” material in this sphere, a view which will only have been strengthened by him unseating on his sole outing since then. However, as a couple of my colleagues have already plumped for a surefire banker in Gallaird du Mesnil later in the afternoon. I cannot ignore the prices currently available about High Definition in the Supreme despite those jumping fears. His above-average Flat form would put him firmly in the mix if he can put it all together in the jumping department, whilst he looked very much at home matching strides with likely favourite Facile Vega until that unseat last time due to an unlucky stumble. All in all, he’s worth taking a chance on at those odds.

2.10 El Fabiolo (David Johnson)

El Fabiolo has looked a potential Sporting Life Arkle horse from the moment connections confirmed he was going over fences this season and I see no reason to desert him now. His Irish Arkle form is undoubtedly the strongest in the race, beating more graded winners there rivals Jonbon has defeated in the entirety of his career over fences. El Fabiolo’s jumping hasn’t been bomb-proof, but he never looked like coming down at Leopardstown despite clouting the fourth last and there’s obviously potential for him to sharpen up in that regard, while Jonbon’s effort at Warwick raises a question or two about how fluent his own fencing will be given the inkling he had to edge out to his right. It’s hard to see this being run at anything but a sound gallop with Dysart Dynamo taking them along and that should allow the best horse to come to the fore, and I’ll be surprised if that isn’t El Fabiolo.

2.50 The Big Breakaway EW (Matt Brocklebank)

THE BIG BREAKAWAY has never been too far off proper Graded class at his best and might be able to finally hammer that home under a big weight in a competitive race such as this. He’s evidently had physical problems since last tasting success in a course and distance novice event way back in November 2020, but he’s not been over-raced during that time and Joe Tizzard looks to have finally got to the bottom of his ailments. The Big Breakaway has never run better than when second in the Welsh National over Christmas and that came on the back of a head second to Fontaine Collonges at Haydock in November. The handicapper has kept nudging him up but I’m convinced a revised mark of 151 is not beyond the eight-year-old, whose proven stamina will be a serious asset in the conditions on Tuesday. His lifetime form after a break of 75 days or more out of action reads 1413F32 which is another plus.

3.30 Zanahiyr EW without Constitution Hill (Adam Houghton)

If Constitution Hill wins the Champion Hurdle – as we’re all expecting he will – then Zanahiyr just needs to get into the first three for the each-way part of this bet to land, a very realistic prospect if he can bounce back to the form he was showing in 2021/22. Zanahiyr filled the runner-up spot three times in Grade One company that season when he was also third in this race before later being disqualified having tested positive for a banned substance. Those performances earned him a peak Timeform master rating of 160 which underlines that he is a high-class hurdler at his best, pretty much on a par with Vauban (160p) and I Like To Move It (160), two horses who are currently trading at much shorter odds in this market. Admittedly, Zanahiyr has let his standards drop a bit in three starts this season, but he did at least take a step back in the right direction when beaten only eight lengths in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown last time. The big question is simply whether he can build on that after a few issues earlier in the campaign and, at around 33/1 in this market, I’m happy to pay to find out.

4.10 Brandy Love (Andrew Asquith)

The Mares' Hurdle looks a cracking renewal on paper with a couple of Champion Hurdle winners in Epatante and Honeysuckle and last year's winner Marie's Rock in the mix, not to mention Echoes In Rain who was a Grade 1 winner as a novice and has plenty of form at the top level in open company. However, for me, the most exciting horse in the line-up is Brandy Love, and I think she is fairly priced at around 11/2. She handed out an eight-length beating to Love Envoi at Fairyhouse on her final start last season and she suffered a couple of setbacks afterwards, but I thought she shaped with plenty of promise on her return to action at Punchestown around three weeks ago. Brandy Love had to give plenty of weight away all round and once again left the impression that she will be seen in a much better light at a left-handed track. She is bound to have come on plenty for that outing, the ground, track and trip will be in her favour, and it is worth remembering how lightly raced she is. If there is one who can bridge the gap it is more than likely her.

4.50 Metamorpheus (Kieran Clarke)

The Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle is definitely the most trickiest puzzle to solve on the opening day, though one that catches the eye at 20/1 is Metamorpheus. Paul Nolan has his string in good form at present and the select team he brings over for the Festival always warrant the upmost respect, only needing to go back two years to find his latest success with Mrs Milner in the Pertemps. Metamopheus was successful on his second start over hurdles in a 21-runner maiden at Punchestown when travelling with notable ease and clocking a respectable timefigure in the process, and it’s easy to forgive his latest start behind 4 reappearing rivals when left poorly placed in a slowly-run event. The large field and strong gallop should be to his benefit and he also boasts a smart pedigree, so there are reasons to expect improvement and he makes plenty of appeal trying to land this prize for the yard for a second time with some firms paying six places.

5.30 Gaillard Du Mesnil (Graeme North & Billy Nash)