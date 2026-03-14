Now to a Sunday card at Sha Tin that looks tough, with punters facing the choice of whether to go for the obvious one or side with a potential improver at longer odds.

And HK aces Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior were saluted in the Longines World’s Best Racehorse Rankings, topping the March list with ratings of 128 and 124 respectively.

Caspar Fownes is setting his sights firmly on a fifth trainers’ title and the King of the Valley moved five clear (42-37) of David Hayes with a midweek treble at the city track.

5.30: Crossborderdude/Bullish Pride

CROSSBORDERDUDE is the obvious one after following a gritty course and distance success with a solid second to an improver and, with Purton back aboard and a good draw in 5, his chance is there for all to see.

But BULLISH PRIDE can outrun what looks like being a big price under Karis Teetan. Brett Crawford’s gelding has yet to reach a place in five runs, all at big prices, but he left the impression that he’s getting the hang of things when sixth on his latest start and doesn’t have a huge amount to find with the favourite on that evidence.

7.00: Turquoise Velocity/Looking Bright

TURQOISE VELOCITY is the obvious one after winning two from three down the straight 1000m track and his latest win was given a double boost when the third and fourth scored at the Valley on Wednesday.

But it would be unwise to bank on Turquoise Velocity without saving on LOOKING BRIGHT. Frankie Lor’s gelding showed marked improvement for the fitting of a tongue tie last month, running on strongly to get within a neck of TV. I don’t think he’s totally straightforward but a 5lb pull is very handy if he puts it all in again.

7.35: Papaya Brose v several dangers

The market didn’t expect much from Papaya Brose on his debut for Fownes in February, but he scored tidily, very strong at the finish. Hughie Bowman is expecting improvement but there are several viable dangers – headed by California Bay Just Follow Me and Light Years Glory – and all in all this looks tricky.

8.05: Romantic Thor v Talents Ambition

Romantic Thor won the Dee Stakes for Aidan when known as Capulet and the switch to dirt seemed to help on his latest start as he was in the heat of a strongly run race from the off until run down late by Sky Vino and Dragon Air Force.

He looks fairly treated from the same mark with Purton in the irons again, but this looks a typically tough Class 3 on the AW and useful dirt specialist TALENTS AMBITION is one of several notable dangers, especially if Telecom Fighters goes off hard in front.

9.10: Red Sea v Smart Golf etc

The muscular Smart Golf has made a strong start to his HK career, winning two from four to earn this step up to Class 3, but a 9lb hike, a wide gate and several useful rivals might just hand the initiative to RED SEA.

This Kiwi import trialled very well before his debut and he caught the eye, using up valuable energy to offset stall 11 and travelling kindly until worn down close home. Another good recent trial suggests that he’s come out of that race in good heart and, with the inside barrier this time, he ought to be going close for Purton and Jamie Richards.

Sunday’s Sha Tin Selections