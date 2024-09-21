Franny Norton signs off with Chester treble

Franny Norton bade a glorious farewell to the weighing room, riding a Chester treble on his final day in the saddle.

The 54-year-old announced his impending retirement earlier in the week and trainers rallied to give him a full book of rides at a track where he has enjoyed a multitude of success, including Chester Cup glory on Making Miracles in 2019. Those seven rides yielded three triumphs on an afternoon to savour for the Liverpool-born jockey. Out of luck on his first couple of mounts, Norton secured a first win of the day aboard 1-3 favourite Raneenn in the EBF “Confined” Fillies’ Novice Stakes. The filly’s trainer William Haggas was delighted to provide a victory and highlighted a particularly memorable Roodee ride from Norton on a previous charge.

He said: “It was lovely to give him a winner on his last day. He rode the most brilliant race for us a few years ago (2017) on a horse called Fastnet Tempest at Chester, when he came from last to first in a big-field handicap. I’m delighted for him that he’s ridden a winner on his last day, he deserves it.” Norton was afforded a guard of honour before his penultimate ride on Small Fry in the Camden Hells Handicap, with the rider soaking up the cheers of the crowd on his way out of the weighing room. Sent off the 11/10 favourite, Norton’s mount was tanking turning for home and raised the Chester roof as he came home a fine length-and-a-quarter winner. Speaking before heading out for his last ride, Norton, who was also a talented amateur boxer, told Chester Races: “It was like going for a fight. I lost a couple of rounds and I’m coming back now. I’m just going to the enjoy the moment.”

