Frankie Dettori teaming up with Kikkuli at Keeneland on Saturday

Trained by Harry Charlton, the son of Kingman – who is a half-brother to the all-conquering Frankel – has acquitted himself well this season, rattling the crossbar at Royal Ascot when runner-up in the Jersey Stakes.

Last seen involved in a blanket finish to the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury, connections have been forced to look overseas for his preferred going with conditions turning easy on home soil.

But that has presented the three-year-old with the perfect opportunity to play himself into Breeders’ Cup contention with a pleasing display Stateside.

“The ground has gone a bit for him in Britain and his career-best has come on fast ground at Royal Ascot,” said Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte.

“The ground is basically soft everywhere here at the moment, so this race presented in Keeneland and it looks a nice opportunity.

“The race is a ‘win and you’re in’ for the Breeders’ Cup so we just thought if he was to run well and is lucky enough to win it we could give the Breeders’ Cup a tilt and if not he will come back to Harry and be a nice horse to look forward to for next year.”

Amongst the opposition is Aidan O’Brien’s Mountain Bear, while Chad Brown’s Fourstardave winner Carl Spackler appears to set the standard of the home contingent.

However, Kikkuli will have the assistance of someone who is no stranger to wearing the famous Juddmonte colours in victory as Dettori returns to action following a shoulder injury.

“It looks a deep race and Carl Spackler and one or two others look exceptional turf horses in America, but Kikkuli is in great form and has travelled over well,” continued Mahon.

“Harry is really happy with him and Frankie is booked to ride him. He knows a thing or two about winning in those colours, so hopefully he can replicate some of those successes.”