Frankie Dettori suffers shoulder injury

Frankie Dettori suffered a dislocated shoulder in a starting stalls incident at Aqueduct on Thursday.
Riding Pretty Liza in the ninth race at the New York track, Dettori was unshipped by the Rudy Rodriguez-trained filly at the start.
Dettori was taken to Jamaica Hospital for treatment, with the rider confirming on Friday morning that he had injured his shoulder.
In a post on X, he said: “I appreciate all the messages. I’m doing OK! I dislocated my right shoulder – my team here in the hospital have put it back together.”
Dettori made the move to America at the end of last year after reversing his decision to retire from the saddle.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.