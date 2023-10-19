Frankie Dettori farewell on poignant British Champions Day at Ascot this Saturday

David Ord sets the scene ahead of QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday, where Frankie Dettori says goodbye to British racing.
So, it isn’t the final farewell, and yes there’s every chance he’ll be back at some stage, bronzed and aboard an American rocket taking dead-aim straight down the same historic track. But there’s no shifting Frankie Dettori from centre stage at Ascot on Saturday. And nor should there be.
It’s hard to really comprehend what he’s achieved in a three decade-plus riding career that has run alongside my own in the racing media.
I vividly remember as a 23-year-old working on the BBC Ceefax Racing team settling down for a quiet afternoon to cover what was to become the Magnificent Seven back in 1996.
What set off as a routine afternoon became anything but. I was still a little wet behind the ears as the sports editor roared at me to get the story finished seconds after Fujiyama Crest passed the post in front in the lucky last.
The sports team in TV Centre all of a sudden wanted to make the afternoon’s racing front and centre of their output, the lead story on the tea-time news bulletin. For once the batphone between Mission Control and our small sanctuary, tucked away on the third floor of William Hill’s Leeds office, became red-hot.
I had four sentences to tell the story of a day that rewrote the racing history books - you couldn’t do it justice.
Elsewhere traders and racing managers ran from room to room trying to get an angle on the company losses and see what effect – if any – the desperate, late, attempts at damage control had made.
In our little haven – and the sport in general – people were numb. An afternoon that snowballed inside three hours into something we hadn’t seen before, or since.
But that’s what Dettori has done. Both on the good days and the bad, taking racing from the constraints of our own small parish to the national psyche.
There have been the partnerships with Luca Cumani, John Gosden, Godolphin and back to Clarehaven with Thady now in tow.
The big days on Dubai Millennium, Enable, Stradivarius, Derby wins on Authorized and Golden Horn, right to the end flying dismounts up and down the land, across the continent and worldwide.
One thing that has changed in his 30-plus years in the saddle is the advent of social media. I’m sure the rush to outrage has always been there, in years gone by limited to outbursts being growled at the TV screens or speakers carrying the Extel commentaries in the nation’s betting shops.
Now we have Twitter/X accounts to do the job for us, amplify our thoughts be they good, bad or ugly, to either the like-minded or those Elon Musk and his algorithms think might be interested. And it's abundantly clear that the Dettori retirement reverse surprised few but angered many.
I can sort of see why – to some extent at least. The farewell visits to tracks at home and aboard, expensive dinners, murals at the home of British racing. This was supposed to be it. But at 52, fit as a flea and to all intents and purposes riding as well as ever, would you want to give it all up?
It turns out when he muttered "f*ck it, one more year” as he posed for photos with Absurde following his Sky Bet Ebor victory at York, he half meant it. The carrying on bit, yes, but by his own admission the American dream might last three weeks, three months or even three years.
The mega offer to keep him in the UK never landed. The Gosdens were moving on – and so is Frankie, lock, stock and barrel over the Atlantic.
Champions Day clearly isn’t all about him. Kyprios, Kinross, Paddington, Tahiyra, Nashwa. They’re all here and ready to shine.
It’s a meeting where equine stars have bowed out before, the peerless Frankel famously in 2012 and Cracksman with a crackerjack second Champion Stakes win two years later.
This time the class of 2023 have to share the limelight.
Storm Babet has been and gone, we now know what we’re dealing with in terms of the ground and the alignment of the track. We know the potential stories, of King Of Steel being Dettori’s final roll of the dice and he’s a huge one, both physically and in terms of his chances. Kinross is rock-solid in the Sprint.
Then there’s Chaldean, a last-minute QEII ride snared after Inspiral was taken out because of the ground. Out went Oisin Murphy and in came Frankie, who had been the colt’s regular partner for much of the year.
It didn’t matter that he isn’t tomorrow’s man – in many ways that is Murphy – but connections were dealing with the here and now. And even in the final throes of his career, he’s the go-to man for the big prizes.
After racing, Groove Armada take to the Ascot stage and Frankie Goes To Hollywood. We’ll be left with memories and stories from a remarkable journey, while potentially trying to do justice to one, final, red-letter day.
