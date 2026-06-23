Francis-Henri Graffard on Royal Ascot and updates on Daryz and Calandagan

Francis-Henri Graffard reflects on a mixed week at Royal Ascot but is looking forward to returning to the course for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
The leading French handler saw Map Of Stars win the Wolferton and Rayevka run a fine race to be a head second in the King Charles III Stakes but poster boy Daryz failed to run his race in a stunning renewal of the Prince of Wales's Stakes.
Daryz reportedly didn't take the travelling in his stride and Graffard was asked by Nick Luck - host of podcast Nick Luck Daily - whether that meant last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner wouldn't be campaigned outside France again.
"We need to discuss it with Princess Zahra [owner]," he replied. "A lot of different things went against him and we didn't see the true Daryz unfortunately.
"He seems fine after the race. The perfect race for him is the Arc and we need to see what we do before that."
The performance of Daryz was not the only frustration for Graffard who revealed that he would not have a runner in any of the Royal Ascot handicaps again.
"I learned plenty last week, the week was positive," he said. "I think it's very hard for me to compete in the handicaps, I don't think my horses will run in any more handicaps, that's what I learned."
The draw bias - supposed or otherwise, there has been no shortage of takes - was another bone of contention for the leading trainer.
He said: "What upset me a little bit was the difference on the straight track was the draw.
"I had a filly in the Sandringham, she had absolutely no chance, she was drawn number 1, and my filly in the Queen Mary, she came alone on the far side so when you look at the results of the week, she had no chance and that's quite frustrating at this level because I need to learn if I was doing the right thing in running a two-year-old filly."
When asked by Luck if that meant Graffard wouldn't run another juvenile at Royal Ascot, he was not equivocal in his answer, replying: "The straight track was very unfair I think and that was quite frustrating. I think I will try again but you need luck with the draw."
Graffard will be trying again at Ascot soon with Calandagan set to defend his crown in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes having won the Coronation Cup at Epsom earlier this month.
"He had a hard race at Epsom but he seems to be back to his best now and I need to have him 200% for the King George," his trainer revealed.
"So, I will see with my team if we avoid the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud to have him spot on for the King George or if he needs a race in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud to be ready for the King George, that will all be decided next week."
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