Francis-Henri Graffard on Royal Ascot and updates on Daryz and Calandagan

The leading French handler saw Map Of Stars win the Wolferton and Rayevka run a fine race to be a head second in the King Charles III Stakes but poster boy Daryz failed to run his race in a stunning renewal of the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

Daryz reportedly didn't take the travelling in his stride and Graffard was asked by Nick Luck - host of podcast Nick Luck Daily - whether that meant last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner wouldn't be campaigned outside France again.

"We need to discuss it with Princess Zahra [owner]," he replied. "A lot of different things went against him and we didn't see the true Daryz unfortunately.

"He seems fine after the race. The perfect race for him is the Arc and we need to see what we do before that."

The performance of Daryz was not the only frustration for Graffard who revealed that he would not have a runner in any of the Royal Ascot handicaps again.

"I learned plenty last week, the week was positive," he said. "I think it's very hard for me to compete in the handicaps, I don't think my horses will run in any more handicaps, that's what I learned."