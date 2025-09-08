Francis-Henri Graffard makes plans for Sahlan, Goliath, Calandagan and Gezora

The Chantilly-based handler claimed a record-equalling tally for a French trainer over the weekend, landing his eighth and ninth Group 1 wins of the current campaign thanks for Goliath at Baden-Baden and Sahlan in the Prix du Moulin on the outskirts of the French capital.

Sahlan, a supplementary entry owned by Al Shaqab Racing, defied odds of 161/10 when repelling the late thrust of Richard Hannon's Rosallion in the top mile prize on Qatar Arc Trials day on Sunday.

The three-year-old son of Wootton Bassett was stepping up in grade after landing a Group 3 at Deauville and remains open to more improvement according to Graffard.

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: "Sahlan is a horse I always liked and he came out of his Group 3 win in Deauville really well.

"I couldn't have him in better form and, looking at the programme, he's a horse who doesn't like soft ground so I didn't have many options. I had this race in mind and because he had to be supplemented, I had a very clear idea of what was going to run.

"The field was very, very strong so I really questioned myself and waited for the last minute. I had a chat with Sheikh Johan (owner) and he said 'go for it'. As I said yesterday, when you have the support of your owners it makes things a lot easier."

Regarding whether or not Sahlan would remain in training or potentially be sent to stud, Graffard said: "There are a lot of changes at Al Shaqab at the moment and their policy might change a little bit, but at the moment I don't know what they will do. The horse is just coming on now, I will fight to keep him.

"I think there is more to come, he has an amazing turn of foot and when you have this kind of quality you can expect more from him. He likes the fast ground."