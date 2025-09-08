Francis-Henri Graffard makes plans for Sahlan, Goliath, Calandagan and Gezora

Red-hot trainer Francis-Henri Graffard is making autumn plans for some of his stable starts after a busy weekend at ParisLongchamp and elsewhere.
The Chantilly-based handler claimed a record-equalling tally for a French trainer over the weekend, landing his eighth and ninth Group 1 wins of the current campaign thanks for Goliath at Baden-Baden and Sahlan in the Prix du Moulin on the outskirts of the French capital.
Sahlan, a supplementary entry owned by Al Shaqab Racing, defied odds of 161/10 when repelling the late thrust of Richard Hannon's Rosallion in the top mile prize on Qatar Arc Trials day on Sunday.
The three-year-old son of Wootton Bassett was stepping up in grade after landing a Group 3 at Deauville and remains open to more improvement according to Graffard.
Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: "Sahlan is a horse I always liked and he came out of his Group 3 win in Deauville really well.
"I couldn't have him in better form and, looking at the programme, he's a horse who doesn't like soft ground so I didn't have many options. I had this race in mind and because he had to be supplemented, I had a very clear idea of what was going to run.
"The field was very, very strong so I really questioned myself and waited for the last minute. I had a chat with Sheikh Johan (owner) and he said 'go for it'. As I said yesterday, when you have the support of your owners it makes things a lot easier."
Regarding whether or not Sahlan would remain in training or potentially be sent to stud, Graffard said: "There are a lot of changes at Al Shaqab at the moment and their policy might change a little bit, but at the moment I don't know what they will do. The horse is just coming on now, I will fight to keep him.
"I think there is more to come, he has an amazing turn of foot and when you have this kind of quality you can expect more from him. He likes the fast ground."
Stable stalwart Goliath's victory over Dubai Honour in the top-level WETTSTAR.de - 155th Grosser Preis von Baden gave his trainer particular pleasure, the five-year-old getting his head in front again following defeats at Saint-Cloud and Deauville earlier in the year.
Graffard said: "I was very happy, as you can imagine he's like the pet of the yard.
"I was very upset with myself to have taken him to Hong Kong in the spring, it took a lot out of the horse and I was struggling to get him back. At Saint-Cloud he was not in good shape, it's a weekend I had a few that were sick and I forgive that run.
"Mentally, I really needed to find a race for him to be competitive again and it was really good to see him winning again."
Back at Longchamp, the Graffard-trained Prix de Diane winner Gezora found classy filly Aventure too good in the Group 1 Prix Vermeille but chances are she will remain on course for a shot at the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe next month, where she is set to be joined in the line-up by stable companion Quisisana.
Graffard explained regarding his Arc plans: "We are going to have Quisisana, who won the Prix Jean Romanet. She's a very nice filly in top form so she will go for that. And I think we will meet with the owner of Gezora, Mr Brandt, and see what he wants to do.
"I think she deserves a place in the race too, she ran a great race yesterday and she will be spot-on in four weeks. If she's mine I would stick to the Arc."
Calandagan, who beat Aventure in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in June before seeing off Kalpana in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot when last seen, is barred from the Arc on account of being a gelding and he will now be prepared for the QIPCO British Champions Day on October 18.
"He's in very, very good shape," Graffard said. "He's putting strength on again and the plan is to go straight to the Champion Stakes and then the Japan Cup.
"I was looking to give him a run before the Champion Stakes but I can't find a suitable race so I will have to train him for the race directly."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.