Francis Graffard updates on Calandagan and Daryz ahead of 2026 season

The Sea The Stars colt was something of a surprise winner at Longchamp in the autumn having struggled to match his smart juvenile form earlier in the campaign.

Daryz only started his season in the Juddmonte International at York in August, finishing last, but proved the benefit of that run when going down by a short-head in a Group 3 before his heroics in the Arc when denying Minnie Hauk in a thrilling finish.

Trainer Francis Graffard is keen to get his star colt's 2026 campaign underway, telling the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "He's fantastic, he looks amazing.

"I started working him a long time ago, not a long time ago but longer than I usually do because he's quite a strong horse and he put some condition on and I didn't want to have him taking me too much time to get him fit. He's been training really well, pleased with him."

The Prix Ganay has long been earmarked as the starting point for Daryz and Graffard is in no mood to change direction, continuing: "It was always the plan to start him in the Ganay and the horse is ready to go.

"The beginning of last season he was really a 10 furlong horse and we knew he was going to stay but he needs a good, strong pace and so the way he got up the other day at the racecourse, I won't be scared to drop him back to the d'Isphahan at 1800 metres [nine furlongs]. I think he has enough speed for that and I'm happy to start him over 10 furlongs.

"I would have anyway because the way he behaves in the morning, he needs a good, strong set up, more pace than a mile and a half basically."

Graffard also had news of the 'world's best racehorse' Calandagan who made history when winning the Japan Cup in November, a performance that seemed unlikely to many when he was beaten in the Coronation Cup at the start of last season.

"We might do the same plan as last year and run him at Epsom but I would like to avoid very soft ground," he revealed.

"His main target is the King George this summer. What we did last year with the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud was perfect for that, to get him really fit for the King George. In the meantime, he might to go Epsom for the Coronation Cup."