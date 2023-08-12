Fran Berry on the sauna row

The current controversy about saunas at racecourses, which has been ongoing for a while, has really come to a head in recent weeks.

They were removed during the Covid pandemic, the British Horseracing Authority say with the approval of the Professional Jockeys’ Association, but at the time each rider had a two pounds weight allowance too.

From what I gather a lot of riders thought that leeway would remain in place with the saunas staying away and it hasn’t.

As a result, the weights have effectively dropped again, and it seems to have put a lot of pressure on a lot of jockeys.

While the intention may be to improve the work life, and long-term health of the riders by encouraging better practices, in reality that hasn’t worked out – mainly because of the unique workload of the profession.

They work seven days a week with lots of travelling and with more limited opportunities because of small fields, riding work with the aim of securing rides on the track has become even more important.

It means more time pressures on trying to get to the racecourse and adjust weight and to my eyes the saunas aren’t coming back, the BHA insisting as much only this week.