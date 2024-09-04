Four podcast horses to follow this autumn including Cambridgeshire tip

Billy Nash - FIGHTER

I’ve gone for a leftfield Ballydoyle horse called FIGHTER. He is, as you would expect, beautifully bred. He's a colt by Frankel from the family of Trading Leather, who won an Irish Derby, and out of a Sindaar mare, so it's all stamina in that pedigree.

He had two runs in maidens towards the back end of last year, both times partnered by a 5lb claimer, and finished third in a Limerick maiden on his reappearance without doing an awful lot. He ran to a pretty middling figure that day, but last time out in a Curragh maiden, with blinkers on for the first time, with Ryan Moore on for the first time, he looked an entirely different proposition from the front, made all, and was going further and further clear in the straight.

Now he's got a mark of 90 on the back of that which to me looks really exploitable, and we've given him a Timeform rating of 90p, which I think is a bit conservative.

Graham Cunningham - ELLADONNA

I don't like delayed gratification. I like action now. This is autumn, now, isn't it? We can officially say it’s autumn, so look out for James Fanshawe’s ELLADONNA in the 4.50 Haydock on Thursday (September 5).

She’s a filly I’ve been waiting for, I've written her up twice, and she hasn't run. I wrote her up strongly for that good Fillies’ Handicap at Goodwood and she came out because of the ground. I thought she might win that Fillies’ Handicap at York but she didn't make the 48-hour cut, I assume because of the ground. But she runs at Haydock on Thursday in that 10-furlong Fillies’ Handicap and have a look at her.

She's had a hood on for her last two runs, she's won both, first at Nottingham cosily, then at Salisbury, where she did no more than the minimum, but she really quickened up well, edging a bit right in the hood. The form’s worked out a treat and I think the handicapper should have gone back and had a look at that race and put her up by more than the original 3lb.