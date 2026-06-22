Four meetings on Thursday abandoned amid red warning for heat

Wednesday's four meetings at Ffos Las, Kempton, Salisbury and Worcester have been abandoned because of forecast high temperatures.
The British Horseracing Authority confirmed the move after the Met Office issued a red 'extreme heat' warning for parts of the Midlands, southern England and Wales from 9am on Wednesday through to midnight on Thursday.
Three of the affected courses fell within the red warning zone and while Ffos Las sat just outside, it required travel through the high-risk zone to get there.
The BHA say it will continue to liaise with racecourses hosting fixtures in amber warning zones this week to consider any further mitigations that might be needed.
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