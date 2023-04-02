John Ingles highlights four horses who should be suited by the heavy ground at Doncaster and Leopardstown on Sunday.

Dame Kiri - 3.10 Leopardstown

Ryan Moore has opted to partner Never Ending Story in the 1000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown and she looks the form pick judged on her third on soft ground in the Prix Marcel Boussac on her final start last year. But whether the shorter trip is in her favour is another matter, whereas the seven furlongs looks sure to suit Ballydoyle stablemate Dame Kiri. She ran well over a mile last year but blitzed her rivals dropped back to six furlongs when winning a maiden at Naas by ten lengths on her final start. Crucially, that was on heavy ground, and the fact that she evidently handles those conditions very well should stand her in good stead again here. Out of a useful sister to Alice Springs who herself finished third in this race on heavy ground before winning three Group 1 mile races later at three, and by US triple crown winner Justify, Dame Kiri is entitled to improve further back up in trip.

Aleezdancer - 3.20 Doncaster

Fast Company is a sire who gets plenty of winners when the mud is flying and that makes Kevin Ryan’s runner Aleezdancer worth a look in Doncaster’s sprint handicap. Aleezdancer didn’t encounter very soft ground at all last season, though he still won at Ripon on good ground and was a creditable third at York and Ascot under similar conditions later in the year. However, if you look back at his two-year-old form, his three wins that season at Beverley, Carlisle and Pontefract were also the only three occasions that he has run on soft ground. He certainly looked to relish testing going at two and it will be interesting to see what he can do back on it for the first time since. Sir Rumi - 3.55 Doncaster

Bad Company is another son of Fast Company and, with a proven record in testing conditions, including a win at Epsom on the last occasion he encountered heavy ground, he looks set to run well under top weight. But Gleneagles has the best strike-rate of any sire on heavy going which points to a big run from his son Sir Rumi trained by Richard Hannon. He certainly doesn’t need testing conditions as all three of his wins have come on either good or good to firm ground, but he showed he handled heavy ground with a good second on his final start last year which was also at Doncaster. He found only smart three-year-old Israr too good there and can go well again for a stable that’s in form for the start of the turf season.

Aurifodina - 4.20 Leopardstown