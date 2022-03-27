As it stands the Henry Daly-trained eight-year-old currently needs eight horses to come out of the Aintree marathon to guarantee his place in the 40-runner field that will contest the world’s greatest chase on Saturday 9th April, which he is a 33/1 chance for with official betting partner Betway.

Having improved as the season has progressed, Fortescue underlined his Grand National credentials last month when staying on strongest of them all under Nugent to claim the Listed Swinley Limited Handicap Chase at Ascot.

While excited about the prospects of potentially tackling the unique Aintree fences aboard Fortescue the 27-year-old, who is based with trainer Venetia Williams, remains pragmatic about the situation.

Nugent said: “At the moment we might not get in and I’m just thinking what will be, will be.

“When you look back at the race a horse rated 143 would have got in a few years ago. I suppose you have to say that the profile of the race has been raised but unfortunately that doesn’t help us. I’m taking it as it comes

“If it happens the fact that I could be riding in the National is something to remember in itself, but it would be extra special if it happens on Fortescue.

“My granddad has had some okay horses over the years but this is a dream that everyone has to have a runner in the Grand National, but you are never quite sure if it is going to happen. It would be quite something if it did happen.

“My granddad never worked in racing himself, but he had horses when my mum was growing up and for as long as I’ve been alive and longer he has bred his own.

“He used to have them with Captain Tim Forster, who by all accounts was a bit of a character, then when he passed away, he had them with Henry Daly.

“I’m happy to ride any winner for him as it does mean a little bit more, but this is a bit more special and it would be a bit of a fairytale.”

Although a relative latecomer to riding compared to some of his weighing room colleagues having not taken to the saddle until he was 15, the Ledbury-based rider is no stranger to the sport having grown up alongside it.

He added: “Racing was always around growing up. Although my parents don’t work in the sport, they have always had an interest.

“My dad’s father used to train in Lambourn and the family used to own the gallops there. Growing up I had no interest at all in racing and I didn’t start riding until I was 15.

“My dad would go to the National and we would have people stay over for the race as the family home is in Cheshire. Ironically, the first time I went there was when Venetia won the race with Mon Mome (2009).

“There wasn’t really a moment that triggered the switch for me in particular. Like most in racing you get bitten by the bug at a certain age and you don’t manage to shake it off.”

While showing glimpses of promise over hurdles it wasn’t until Fortescue switched to fences that he began to fulfil his potential, something Nugent always felt would be the case.

He added: “When he first came into training, like all of my granddad’s horses we knew that he was going to need time and he was no exception. But he has gone on to be much bigger and better than any of us could have thought.

“There were the odd couple of runs at the start of last season when he didn’t run so well but towards the backend, he picked up again.

“I think he is one of those horses that looks after himself so I think there will be longevity with him. If the opportunity is there like it was at Ascot, he will take it though.

“I was always hopeful I would get there at Ascot. I was pushing away at him coming up the hill, but I wasn’t panicking as I knew he would keep responding and that is what he did.”

Some horses are marked out as Grand National contenders from a young age, but Nugent claims it was only after Fortescue’s run the Grade Two Peter Marsh Handicap Chase at Haydock Park in January, when he finished a close behind Royale Pagaille, that he believed he could be an Aintree type.

He added: “It was probably only this season that I thought of him as a National horse though in the back of my granddad’s mind it might have been different.

“We’ve run in the Ladbrokes Trophy this season then he ran a big race at Kempton after that where he was second.

“Realistically, I suppose I started to think about it after he was third in the Peter Marsh as that was a solid run which backed up everything you want from a National horse.

“It was a very good run and we were up against Remastered in that race and he was way ahead of us in the Ladbrokes Trophy when he fell so we reversed the form which was another step forward.

“This is not something I perhaps thought would happen six months ago but, fingers crossed, it now will.”

Fortescue is yet to tackle either the extended four and a quarter mile trip or the fences, however Nugent feels he is tailor made for both the course and distance.

He added: “I wouldn’t think the trip will be a problem as he has got the style of racing to get the extended four and a quarter miles while he is versatile ground wise.

“I don’t think any of us are worried about is the fences as he is a very good jumper.

“You don’t know until you try but all of his jumping has been nearly foot perfect in his career so far.

“He is an easy enough ride at home but he is quite fresh at the moment I’ve been told, so he is raring to go.”

Unlike his mount Nugent has received an outing over the Grand National fences when steering Didero Vallis to sixth in this season’s Unibet Becher Chase - an experience that he described as “amazing” and one he is keeping his fingers crossed he can repeat.

He added: “I hadn’t been over the National fences until this season when I rode in the Becher Chase. I remember walking the course it was gale force winds and lots of rain so if we do end up lining up in the National hopefully it will be different.

“The experience itself was amazing. I’ve been going to Aintree since a youngster, so it was nice to have a spin around there.

“I was lucky the horse I rode in the Becher had been around there a few times before, so he looked after me. I’m sure because of Fortescue’s jumping if we get there, he will handle it as well.

“Hopefully with a bit of luck I will now get another go around there on Fortescue but I’m taking it as it comes.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.