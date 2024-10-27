Fleur In The Park full of promise on hurdling bow

Highly tried as a bumper horse, he put his experience and class to good use when sent off the 11/10 favourite for the BoyleSports Best Odds Guaranteed Maiden Hurdle, readily scoring by a length and a half.

He could now be set for an immediate step up in both grade and distance with Navan’s Grade Three Monksfield Novice Hurdle nominated as the next step on a path that may end at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Slattery said: “He wants two and a half to three miles and I thought he’d win over two if he is as good as I think he is.

“He is going for the Monksfield at Navan in three weeks’ time, so we had to get a run into him and that will bring out loads of improvement. Cian (Quirke, jockey) said he had a blow, that he won very easy and he had loads of horse left.

"He had good runs in bumpers last year but was never really trained for bumpers, as I wanted to give him a chance to be a good horse and I didn’t want to drill him to win bumpers, he still ran very well in them. I think there will be improvement over hurdles and over fences next year, that’s the plan.”