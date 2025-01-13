Gordon Elliott has ruled Gerri Colombe out of the Fitzdares Fleur de Lys Chase at Windsor on Sunday despite the gelding being entered.
Currently third favourite for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Aintree Bowl winner of last season hasn't been seen since finishing third in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal on November.
The trainer, who also has Fil D'or in the weekend showpiece, said: "He won’t run at the weekend as he’s just not there yet. He’s coming, but we are just not there yet. There is no point in running him until he’s ready.
“The Dublin Racing Festival is only a few weeks away so it will be tight for that, but we’ll see. I’ll have to talk with Brian (Acheson, owner). It’s possible we could give him a run somewhere over hurdles."
Henry De Bromhead’s Journey With Me is the other Irish entry.
A strong home defence includes last year’s Ryanair Chase hero Protektorat.
Ahoy Senor is entered for trainer Lucinda Russell, Peterborough Chase hero Djelo is set to represent Venetia Williams, while Paul Nicholls has entered Pic d’Orhy and Stage Star.
Indiana Dream is an interesting recruit for Jonjo & AJ O’Neill and could make his first start since switching from Willie Mullins' yard in the autumn, while Le Patron and Tommy Beau complete the potential field.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.