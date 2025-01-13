Currently third favourite for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Aintree Bowl winner of last season hasn't been seen since finishing third in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal on November.

The trainer, who also has Fil D'or in the weekend showpiece, said: "He won’t run at the weekend as he’s just not there yet. He’s coming, but we are just not there yet. There is no point in running him until he’s ready.

“The Dublin Racing Festival is only a few weeks away so it will be tight for that, but we’ll see. I’ll have to talk with Brian (Acheson, owner). It’s possible we could give him a run somewhere over hurdles."

Henry De Bromhead’s Journey With Me is the other Irish entry.

A strong home defence includes last year’s Ryanair Chase hero Protektorat.