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Mark Howard
Mark Howard

Flat season preview: Andrew Balding dark horses

By Mark Howard
Sporting Life Plus
Sat April 18, 2026 · 36 min ago

Our columnist is back with a look at some dark horses from the Andrew Balding yard for your trackers.

ALLAIRE is a homebred belonging to Miss Kirsten Rausing with a beautiful pedigree. A filly by Study of Man, her dam was a dual Listed winner over ten and twelve furlongs in France and has already produced the St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov. Making her debut in a fillies’ novice stakes over a mile at Lingfield in mid December last year, P.J.McDonald’s mount shaped with an abundance of promise staying on well in second. Two and a half lengths behind the well touted Felicitas, the form has been boosted subsequently with the third winning next time.

Bred to appreciate at least a mile and a quarter, she made a pleasing reappearance at Newbury on Friday when chasing home an exciting prospect in I'm The One and, while she hasn’t been given any fancies entries at this stage, that is likely to change as the season goes on. Black type looks a realistic aim and she is one to follow.

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