Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Don't miss the latest horses to follow
Don't miss the latest horses to follow

Flat season horses to follow: Five from the William Haggas yard

By Mark Howard
Sporting Life Plus
Tue April 14, 2026 · 3h ago

Mark Howard's series continues with five dark horses to follow this season from the William Haggas yard.

Cheveley Park Stud owned fillies invariably improve with age and it will be disappointing if the lightly raced FINALISE isn’t better than her current mark of 86.

A homebred daughter of Masar, she is a half-sister to the stable’s Group 3 winner Bashkirova and hails from a family who improve with age. Runner-up a couple of times at Ffos Las and Windsor over ten furlongs last summer, she improved when stepped up in distance thereafter. A wide margin winner from eight opponents over a mile and a half at Kempton in August, she stretched a dozen lengths clear of Gnomon (won twice since) who is rated 85.

Despite running well on her handicap debut at Goodwood (1m 6f : Good/Soft) in late September off a mark of 84, she didn’t look totally at home on the track. Two and a half lengths behind the Michael Bell trained Dancingwithmyself, the winner finished second in the Queen’s Cup at Musselburgh on Easter Saturday. While black type is very much the long-term aim, the four year old can win a valuable staying handicap en-route.

Dank - daughter could make debut at Newbury
Dank wins at the Breeders' Cup
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING