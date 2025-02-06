Five set to take Sir Gino on at Newbury on Saturday

Nicky Henderson’s unbeaten six-year-old was a dual Grade One winner over hurdles after adding November’s Fighting Fifth success at Newcastle to last season’s Aintree juvenile victory.

He then made a sensational debut over bigger obstacles when brushing aside Ballyburn in the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton over Christmas.

However, the hot favourite for Arkle glory at Cheltenham will face a stiff test at Newbury, with the opposition headed by Alan King’s veteran Edwardstone, who made all to win unchallenged in this contest 12 months ago.

Matata goes into the extended two-mile event on the back of a 10-length triumph under 12st in a competitive Windsor handicap, while Libberty Hunter was another who scored last time out at Cheltenham.

JPR One brings elite-level form to the table after finishing third behind Sir Gino’s stablemate Jonbon in the Tingle Creek at Sandown, where the reopposing Master Chewy and Edwardstone both fell.

Djelo sidesteps the Game Spirit in favour of the William Hill Bet10 Get10 On Racing Denman Chase over just short of three miles.

The Venetia Williams-trained seven-year-old struck at the same Grade Two level in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon when beating Protektorat, but was well behind the same opponent in Windsor’s Fleur de Lys.

Paul Nicholls has claimed the race named after his former Gold Cup hero a record 10 times and will be doubly represented this term through Bravemansgame and Hitman.

Colin Tizzard saddled Native River to three Denman Chase wins before also prevailing in 2022 with Eldorado Allen, who is back for another crack at the age of 11, now under the care of Tizzard’s son Joe.

Fugitif, Ga Law, Le Patron and the 13-year-old Sam Brown complete the line-up.