Tony McFadden highlights five exciting novices who have yet to be seen this season but hold entries at Leopardstown's Christmas Festival.

Kopek des Bordes Willie Mullins has a host of options for the four-year-old maiden hurdle that kicks off proceedings at Leopardstown on St Stephen's Day but perhaps the most eye-catching contender is KOPEK DES BORDES. Kopek des Bordes is a half-brother to six winners, including Utopie des Bordes who won a Grade 1 in France, and he could hardly have created a better impression on his debut at Fairyhouse where he won the valuable George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper by 13 lengths. Kopek des Bordes travelled powerfully under a confident hold-up ride from Patrick Mullins and effortlessly made up his ground before pulling clear in the style of an exciting prospect. That earned him a Timeform rating of 110p - the joint-highest by a debutant in the division last season - and his rider was so impressed that he nominated Kopek des Bordes as one of his five to follow in the latest edition of Timeform's Horses To Follow. Kopek des Bordes also holds an entry in the two-and-a-half-mile maiden hurdle on December 28 and is likely to be a big player whichever route he goes down.

Redemption Day Willie Mullins celebrated his hundredth Cheltenham Festival winner when Jasmin de Vaux gave him a thirteenth victory in the Champion Bumper. However, Jasmin de Vaux (122) didn't end the campaign as Mullins' highest-rated performer in the division as REDEMPTION DAY (126) took that honour following his impressive display at Punchestown. Redemption Day had finished runner-up to Facile Vega in the same contest two years earlier but missed the 2022/23 campaign. It took him a couple of runs to get back up to speed last term but he showed he retained a good chunk of ability when winning at Fairyhouse's Easter Festival and then looked as good as ever at Punchestown where he again showed a fine turn of foot to sprint three and three-quarter lengths clear (replay below). Redemption Day is rising eight so it's late in the day to be starting out over hurdles, but it's extremely rare for horses to achieve such a high level in bumpers, for all it should be acknowledged he had more opportunities than most in that sphere. He's been entered in the two-mile maiden hurdle for five-year-olds and up which is the second contest on Leopardstown's St Stephen's Day card, and given he possesses so much speed it would be a surprise to see him campaigned over longer trips.

William Munny If Redemption Day starts off in that maiden hurdle he might not face a straightforward task as WILLIAM MUNNY has been entered in the same contest. William Munny was beaten around ten lengths in third behind Redemption Day in the Punchestown Champion Bumper, but he wasn't seen to best effect as he was shuffled back over three furlongs out and was also short of room on the turn for home while the winner made his sweeping move unimpeded around the outside. William Munny certainly didn't look out of place in Grade 1 company after two impressive wins in calmer waters and, similar to Redemption Day, he is sharper than many of the horses he's likely to meet over jumps. William Munny (115) earned a higher Timeform rating than subsequent Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Marine Nationale (111) in bumpers, for all it should be noted that his stablemate had only two starts in that sphere.

It's For Me IT'S FOR ME took a notable scalp on his hurdling debut last season as he beat Caldwell Potter who went on to land the Grade 1 Future Champions Novice Hurdle. That performance propelled It's For Me towards the head of the betting for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle but a setback meant he wasn't seen out for the remainder of the campaign. As he's no longer a novice over hurdles, It's For Me now looks likely to embark on a chasing campaign and he's been entered in a two-mile-one-furlong beginners' contest on the second day of Leopardstown's meeting. It's For Me had made a bright start in bumpers, notably finishing fifth in the championship event at Cheltenham, and he retains plenty of potential if his enthusiasm can be harnessed. He was wearing a hood for the first time when beating Caldwell Potter at Punchestown and it's possible that headgear will help him channel his energy more efficiently.

Quai de Bourbon Willie Mullins has won the two-mile-five-furlong novice chase on day three of Leopardstown's Christmas Festival in recent years with Galopin des Champs (2021) and Fact To File (2023), while subsequent Grand National winner I Am Maximus was runner-up in 2022. It will be interesting to see who Mullins relies on this year but QUAI DE BOURBON looks like one of his most promising horses among the entries. Quai de Bourbon was unable to complete a hat-trick when sent off second favourite for the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, but he ran a cracker to finish third in what looked like a strong renewal of a race that has been used as a stepping stone by the likes of subsequent Grade 1 winners Don Poli, Galopin des Champs and Banbridge. Quai de Bourbon had won a maiden hurdle at Naas and conditions hurdle at Clonmel on his first couple of starts after joining Willie Mullins and he understandably still looked a shade green when asked for his effort on his handicap debut in a much more competitive race at Cheltenham. There was a lot to like about how well he travelled, though, and given his imposing physique he looks likely to thrive over fences this season. His Timeform hurdles rating of 144p suggests he'll be well worth his place in graded company if taking to chasing as anticipated.