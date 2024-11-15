Fighting Fifth going at Newcastle 'fine' for Constiution Hill

Constitution Hill will gallop at Newbury on Tuesday ahead of his planned reappearance in the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on November 30.
The former Champion Hurdler has not been seen in action since he disappointed during a public workout at Kempton prior to last season’s Cheltenham Festival.
He missed the defence of his crown when he was found to be suffering from a respiratory problem and then at the end of March was hit with a suspected bout of colic.
The ground at Newcastle is currently good, after the track watered to take out any good to firm places ahead of their two-day fixture this weekend, but Henderson is not yet worried the going will be too quick at the end of the month.
“I was chatting to the people from ARC (Arena Racing Company) last night actually and while sadly it is a bit quick for them this weekend, they’ve told me not to worry for the Fighting Fifth,” said Henderson at Cheltenham on Friday.
“They’ve said it will be ‘fine’. From Constitution Hill’s point of view, that means good or slower. He wouldn’t want any firm.”
The Seven Barrows handler added: “He’ll go to Newbury on Tuesday now along with Sir Gino.
“Sir Gino will then hopefully go to Kempton on Monday week for the race we’ve won with Altior and Shishkin.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.