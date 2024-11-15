Fighting Fifth going at Newcastle 'fine' for Constiution Hill

The former Champion Hurdler has not been seen in action since he disappointed during a public workout at Kempton prior to last season’s Cheltenham Festival.

He missed the defence of his crown when he was found to be suffering from a respiratory problem and then at the end of March was hit with a suspected bout of colic.

The ground at Newcastle is currently good, after the track watered to take out any good to firm places ahead of their two-day fixture this weekend, but Henderson is not yet worried the going will be too quick at the end of the month.

“I was chatting to the people from ARC (Arena Racing Company) last night actually and while sadly it is a bit quick for them this weekend, they’ve told me not to worry for the Fighting Fifth,” said Henderson at Cheltenham on Friday.

“They’ve said it will be ‘fine’. From Constitution Hill’s point of view, that means good or slower. He wouldn’t want any firm.”

The Seven Barrows handler added: “He’ll go to Newbury on Tuesday now along with Sir Gino.

“Sir Gino will then hopefully go to Kempton on Monday week for the race we’ve won with Altior and Shishkin.”