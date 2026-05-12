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Field Of Gold and Colin Keane in isolation
Field Of Gold - Royal Ascot return in doubt

Field Of Gold Royal Ascot appearance firmly in the balance

Horse Racing
Tue May 12, 2026 · 3h ago

Field Of Gold’s participation at Royal Ascot remain firmly in the balance.

Last season’s Irish 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes winner returned to action at Sandown last month when finishing third behind Opera Ballo in the bet365 Mile.

Owners Juddmonte revealed in a statement the following week that the colt was found to be suffering from a lower respiratory tract bacterial infection and racing manager Barry Mahon told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast that he’s still not in full work.

When asked if Royal Ascot was now off the table, he said: “I can’t definitively rule it out yet but I’m guessing from where he is at with his work schedule, it’s going to be tight.

“He’s still getting treatment and I think they’re going to do some tests on him later in this week to see if he can start doing some more strenuous exercise. We might know more then but probably at this stage we’re looking more towards second-half of the season.”

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