Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Field Of Gold and Colin Keane in isolation

Field Of Gold forced to skip Lockinge Stakes at Newbury due to 'lower respiratory tract bacterial infection'

Horse Racing
Thu April 30, 2026 · 3h ago

Field Of Gold has met with a setback and won't be able to take up his engagement in the BOYLE Sports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on May 16.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained grey was a dual Group 1 winner at three, including the St James's Palace Stakes, and the 2026 Royal Ascot meeting has now been highlighted as the next target after the colt was found to have a respiratory infection.

The news comes just a week on from Field Of Gold's encouraging comeback run when second to Opera Ballo in the bet365 Mile at Sandown Park.

A statement from owners Juddmonte read: "We were very happy with how Field Of Gold (2022 gr c Kingman - Princess De Lune) ran in his first start this season but post-race a bronchoalveolar lavage revealed a lower respiratory tract bacterial infection.

"This will require the horse to have a couple of easy weeks along with some treatment.

"In turn this will cause Field Of Gold to miss the Lockinge Stakes Gr.1 and we hope to have him ready for a return to the races at Royal Ascot or in the second half of the season."

In Field Of Gold's absence, stablemate Damysus is one of the 5/2 favourites with Paddy Power, alongside the Charlie Appleby-trained Notable Speech.

Paddy Power: 5/2 Damysus, Notable Speech, 4/1 Zeus Olympios, 8/1 Opera Ballo, The Lion In Winter, 14/1 Docklands, More Thunder, 20/1 Expanded, Sahlan, 25/1 Blue Bolt, Quddwah, 33/1 bar.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING