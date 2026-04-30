Field Of Gold forced to skip Lockinge Stakes at Newbury due to 'lower respiratory tract bacterial infection'

Field Of Gold has met with a setback and won't be able to take up his engagement in the BOYLE Sports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on May 16.
The John and Thady Gosden-trained grey was a dual Group 1 winner at three, including the St James's Palace Stakes, and the 2026 Royal Ascot meeting has now been highlighted as the next target after the colt was found to have a respiratory infection.
The news comes just a week on from Field Of Gold's encouraging comeback run when second to Opera Ballo in the bet365 Mile at Sandown Park.
A statement from owners Juddmonte read: "We were very happy with how Field Of Gold (2022 gr c Kingman - Princess De Lune) ran in his first start this season but post-race a bronchoalveolar lavage revealed a lower respiratory tract bacterial infection.
"This will require the horse to have a couple of easy weeks along with some treatment.
"In turn this will cause Field Of Gold to miss the Lockinge Stakes Gr.1 and we hope to have him ready for a return to the races at Royal Ascot or in the second half of the season."
In Field Of Gold's absence, stablemate Damysus is one of the 5/2 favourites with Paddy Power, alongside the Charlie Appleby-trained Notable Speech.
Paddy Power: 5/2 Damysus, Notable Speech, 4/1 Zeus Olympios, 8/1 Opera Ballo, The Lion In Winter, 14/1 Docklands, More Thunder, 20/1 Expanded, Sahlan, 25/1 Blue Bolt, Quddwah, 33/1 bar.
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