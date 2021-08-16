The seven-year-old began his chasing career last season, winning a very strong beginners’ race at Exeter before a string of placed efforts in increasingly exalted company.

He was second to Monkfish in the Cheltenham Festival’s Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (formerly the RSA) – a performance Joe Tizzard, assistant trainer to his father Colin, considers one of his best pieces of form to date.

As Fiddlerontheroof prepares for his return on Sunday, Tizzard said: “He’s in good nick at home.

“He was second in the RSA. He came up against all of the best staying novice chasers last season, and he’s got quite a few seconds to his name, but he didn’t disgrace himself at all.

“He’s a horse that’s improving with age, and we’re looking forward to it.

“Cheltenham has to be the stand-out run, but his second to Next Destination (in the Hampton Novices’ Chase at Warwick) was a hell of a run as well.”