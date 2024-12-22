Fergal O’Brien left puzzled by Dysart disappointment

“What you saw is what you got with Dysart, she just never turned up,” said the Ravenswell Farm handler.

O’Brien admits confidence was high after stablemate Crambo had earlier notched back-to-back wins in the Grade One Long Walk Hurdle, but Dysart Enos never threatened to land a telling blow as the 100-30 favourite, passing the post seventh of nine finishers.

Unbeaten in her first six starts under rules, the six-year-old met with defeat for the first time when third in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham last month and was strongly fancied to get back on the winning trail in the £125,000 feature.

“For whatever reason she was beaten so far out. Johnny (Burke, jockey) said she felt great when he got on her and felt great going to the start. She jumped the first couple grand and then they turned away from the stands and she got a slow jump at the third which left her isolated and she was never going after that really.

“If I was a betting man, after Crambo won I’d have done my brains on her because she was going so well at home. Thankfully I don’t bet!

“Everyone has been so happy with her and her bloods were good and her scope was good, so it was a real head scratcher to see her run like that, but she is a mare and they can put in runs like that.”

Dysart Enos could bid to atone back at Ascot next time, with O’Brien adding: “She was beaten from the back of the third really and Johnny did say after from the third-last she did put in a bit of an effort, but it felt like it was under duress and it wasn’t really her.

“She didn’t blow much after the race. I think she probably jumped two or three and thought ‘I’m not really enjoying this today’, so we have to get her back in the mood and hopefully going forward again.

“There’s a mares’ race back at Ascot she could go for next, hopefully on a bit nicer ground.”

