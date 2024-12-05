Fastorslow suffers season-ending injury

The dual Punchestown Gold Cup hero was last seen finishing fourth in his defence of the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase.

He had been as short as 4/1 for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day, although he would have needed to be supplemented.

In a statement released to journalist Dave Keena, the Curragh trainer said: “Following the John Durkan Chase, Fastorslow suffered a soft tissue injury.

“Before he resumed back into full work, we had him checked over by our veterinary team. They have advised us that he requires time off so he will miss the remainder of this season.

“It is not career threatening and we expect that he will be back for the resumption of the 2025-26 season.”

Other fine efforts on Fastorslow’s CV include finishing second to big rival Galopin Des Champs in the Irish Gold Cup, while he was still going well when making a mistake and unseating J J Slevin in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham in March.

