Fastorslow wins the Punchestown Gold Cup again

Fastorslow suffers season-ending injury

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu December 05, 2024 · 1h ago

Martin Brassil has suffered a blow with news his star chaser Fastorslow has been ruled out for the season.

The dual Punchestown Gold Cup hero was last seen finishing fourth in his defence of the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase.

He had been as short as 4/1 for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day, although he would have needed to be supplemented.

In a statement released to journalist Dave Keena, the Curragh trainer said: “Following the John Durkan Chase, Fastorslow suffered a soft tissue injury.

“Before he resumed back into full work, we had him checked over by our veterinary team. They have advised us that he requires time off so he will miss the remainder of this season.

“It is not career threatening and we expect that he will be back for the resumption of the 2025-26 season.”

Other fine efforts on Fastorslow’s CV include finishing second to big rival Galopin Des Champs in the Irish Gold Cup, while he was still going well when making a mistake and unseating J J Slevin in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham in March.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

