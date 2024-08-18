Fallen Angel on target for Matron return at Leopardstown

Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Fallen Angel is on track to return to action in the Coolmore America “Justify” Matron Stakes next month.

Karl Burke’s daughter of Too Darn Hot has only once finished outside the first two in her six-start career, when a beaten favourite in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on reappearance this season. She gained Classic compensation at the Curragh, but missed a showdown with the best of her generation in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot after suffering a setback that has kept her out of action during the height of summer. However, Burke confirmed she is pleasing the team at his North Yorkshire base and hopes to have her back for the Group One feature at Leopardstown during Irish Champions Weekend, after which she could move up in distance at the Arc meeting in Paris.