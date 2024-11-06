Fakir d’Oudairies part of two-pronged Clonmel attack from Joseph O’Brien

Previous winner Fakir d’Oudairies and the hat-trick-seeking Solness give Joseph O’Brien a strong hand in the Clonmel Oil Chase on Thursday.
Four-time Grade One victor Fakir d’Oudairies claimed this Grade Two prize three years ago in the colours of JP McManus, the only winner in the past six runnings not trained by Willie Mullins.
The nine-year-old finished down the field on his most recent outing in the Kerry National at Listowel in late September, but given that was his first competitive appearance since February, O’Brien is expecting an improved performance in County Tipperary.
“The Kerry National was his first run back after a break on a tricky track. He won this race a few years ago and any rain that falls will be a help to him,” he said.
Stablemate Solness lines up seemingly at the top of his game, with a handicap chase victory at Listowel followed by a comfortable success in a three-runner conditions hurdle at Sligo last month.
O’Brien added: “We’re looking forward to running him, the drier the ground the better for him. He’s a versatile horse and consistent. Hopefully he can collect some prize-money.”
Having previously struck gold with the likes of Champagne Fever (2014), Kemboy (2018), Douvan (2019) and Allaho (2023), Mullins is this year represented by Saint Sam, who reverts to the chasing game after winning over hurdles at Auteuil last time out.
Gordon Elliott’s Fil Dor, the Tom Gibney-trained Bronn and Influential Lady from James Barcoe’s yard complete the line-up.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.