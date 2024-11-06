Fakir d’Oudairies part of two-pronged Clonmel attack from Joseph O’Brien

Previous winner Fakir d’Oudairies and the hat-trick-seeking Solness give Joseph O’Brien a strong hand in the Clonmel Oil Chase on Thursday.

Four-time Grade One victor Fakir d’Oudairies claimed this Grade Two prize three years ago in the colours of JP McManus, the only winner in the past six runnings not trained by Willie Mullins. The nine-year-old finished down the field on his most recent outing in the Kerry National at Listowel in late September, but given that was his first competitive appearance since February, O’Brien is expecting an improved performance in County Tipperary. “The Kerry National was his first run back after a break on a tricky track. He won this race a few years ago and any rain that falls will be a help to him,” he said.