Fairyhouse Saturday review: Gavin Cromwell four-timer

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Fairyhouse where Gavin Cromwell saddled a four-timer.
Sixandahalf created a big impression when running out a stylish winner of the SBK Mares Maiden Hurdle at Fairyhouse, kicking off a fantastic four-timer for trainer Gavin Cromwell.
Having claimed a Punchestown bumper in April, Cromwell’s five-year-old went on to enjoy a successful stint on the Flat, scoring at Cork and Newmarket before finishing third in the Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh.
Her jumping debut could hardly have gone any better, with Sixandahalf (2-1) tracking long-time leader Qualimita before cruising through to take over approaching the second-last.
Two neat jumps put the race to bed and Keith Donoghue did not have to push her out to score by a dozen lengths.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Sixandahalf was cut from 14/1 to 7/1 for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham by Betfair and Paddy Power, and Cromwell said: “She jumped really well and you couldn’t ask for better “I’m not sure where we go from here. She’s not very big, but she has an engine, a great attitude and jumps well. Hopefully, she’ll end up going to the mares’ novice (at Cheltenham) ultimately.”
Cromwell also had the first three home in the lucrative SBK Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase, won by The King Of Prs, and completed his four-timer thanks to Noble Birth and De Temps En Temps.
Noble Birth made virtually all of the running in the Irish Stallion Farm Novice Chase and galloped on strongly from the front under Donoghue to beat Banjaxed by just over four lengths at 11-4.
“It was a good performance. He got a little bit of a freebie in front, I suppose, and he jumped great and stayed going well,” said Cromwell. “I suppose we’re in the hands of the handicapper now and we’ll make a plan after that. I haven’t looked yet but maybe the novice handicap chase in Navan or something like that.”
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Declan Lavery conjured up a late charge from 5/2 shot De Temps En Temps to land the SBK (Pro/Am) Flat Race, a contest won previously by the likes of Gerri Colombe, Tornado Flyer and Romeo Coolio.
Cromwell said: “He was good. I thought turning in ‘what’s after going wrong here, I thought he was much better than that’ – but once he got going, he flew. I thought it was getting very tight at the furlong pole but he was lucky enough to get through. He picked up to get in between them and then pricked his ears when he got there.”
The handler added: “It’s been a brilliant day. I’m not sure if I had an across-the-card four-timer before but that’s definitely my first at one meeting. It’s great, at a local track as well.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.