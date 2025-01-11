Fairyhouse Saturday review: Gavin Cromwell four-timer

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Fairyhouse where Gavin Cromwell saddled a four-timer.

Sixandahalf created a big impression when running out a stylish winner of the SBK Mares Maiden Hurdle at Fairyhouse, kicking off a fantastic four-timer for trainer Gavin Cromwell. Having claimed a Punchestown bumper in April, Cromwell’s five-year-old went on to enjoy a successful stint on the Flat, scoring at Cork and Newmarket before finishing third in the Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh. Her jumping debut could hardly have gone any better, with Sixandahalf (2-1) tracking long-time leader Qualimita before cruising through to take over approaching the second-last. Two neat jumps put the race to bed and Keith Donoghue did not have to push her out to score by a dozen lengths.

Sixandahalf was cut from 14/1 to 7/1 for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham by Betfair and Paddy Power, and Cromwell said: “She jumped really well and you couldn’t ask for better “I’m not sure where we go from here. She’s not very big, but she has an engine, a great attitude and jumps well. Hopefully, she’ll end up going to the mares’ novice (at Cheltenham) ultimately.” Cromwell also had the first three home in the lucrative SBK Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase, won by The King Of Prs, and completed his four-timer thanks to Noble Birth and De Temps En Temps. Noble Birth made virtually all of the running in the Irish Stallion Farm Novice Chase and galloped on strongly from the front under Donoghue to beat Banjaxed by just over four lengths at 11-4. “It was a good performance. He got a little bit of a freebie in front, I suppose, and he jumped great and stayed going well,” said Cromwell. “I suppose we’re in the hands of the handicapper now and we’ll make a plan after that. I haven’t looked yet but maybe the novice handicap chase in Navan or something like that.”

