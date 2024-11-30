Fairyhouse Saturday review and replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Fairyhouse.

Winning start for Passe Impaire Et Passe made a winning start over fences in the SIS Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse. Sent off the 2/13 favourite, Willie Mullins' charge jumped soundly throughout and turning in he sat third behind front-running stablemate O'Moore Park and Twoohthree. Paul Townend asked him to quicken after the second last and he was soon in front, jumping the last safely. In behind his two closest rivals both fell independently as Impaire Et Passe went to the line to win by 12 lengths. Staffordshire Knot (17/2) and Big Stage (50/1) came through to fill the minor places. Betfair cut the winner to 16/1 from 20s for the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham. He is unchanged at 14s for the Arkle with Paddy Power.

