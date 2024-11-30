Fairyhouse Saturday review and replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Fairyhouse.
Impaire Et Passe made a winning start over fences in the SIS Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse.
Sent off the 2/13 favourite, Willie Mullins' charge jumped soundly throughout and turning in he sat third behind front-running stablemate O'Moore Park and Twoohthree.
Paul Townend asked him to quicken after the second last and he was soon in front, jumping the last safely.
In behind his two closest rivals both fell independently as Impaire Et Passe went to the line to win by 12 lengths. Staffordshire Knot (17/2) and Big Stage (50/1) came through to fill the minor places.
Betfair cut the winner to 16/1 from 20s for the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham. He is unchanged at 14s for the Arkle with Paddy Power.
“He was class. He jumped brilliant, he got a bit lackadaisical in the middle of it but when I opened him up at the back of the second-last, he took off,” said Townend.
“He had a great jump at the last and did everything I wanted him to do. He stood off when I wanted him and was good at getting in. I’m very happy.
“He was quick over the first couple and popped away when I wanted him then. When I lit him up at the back of the second-last, he took off.
“He went to sleep on me after jumping the two out of Ballyhack and I was happy enough not to light him up that far out. I was hoping when I did he would come alive and he did – mustard.”
